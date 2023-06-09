How ’80s wrestling icon Iron Sheik became a Twitter sensation

BY Chris Stokel-Walker3 minute read

For many Gen Xers, pro wrestler the Iron Sheik—who died this week at 81—will be remembered as a former World Wrestling Federation champion who rose to prominence in the 1980s battling the likes of Hulk Hogan and Bob Backlund. But for younger generations who are Extremely Online, he’ll be remembered more as one of Twitter’s weirdest characters.

Sheik, real name Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, was an idiosyncratic—and sometimes turbulent—character throughout his wrestling career. He admitted in 2013 to selling old autographed photos of himself to support a drug habit. He yo-yoed in and out of prison. And he was prone to fiery, inflammatory rants. And, with a big assist from two brothers in Toronto, he became a massive social media star. “The code of the Sheik” Sheik’s unusual popularity caught the eye of Iranian-Canadian entrepreneur Page Magen, who with his brother, Jian, ran a party promotion business in Toronto called the Magen Boys, which specialized in organizing bar mitzvahs in the city.

As it happens, the Magens’ father, Bijan, knew Vaziri from their days together playing professional sport in Iran (Magen was a table tennis player; Vaziri an amateur wrestler); at his sons’ request, introduced Jian and Page to Vaziri. It wasn’t long before he and the Magen boys were friends, and then business partners. “Anytime we were talking about something in the news, he would always have an opinion about it,” says Page. “Even though he was known as the bad guy, the code of the Sheik was for those that did good and to attack those that did the wrong thing.” That code was put to the test in November 2006, when a racist tirade by Michael Richards, the actor who plays Kramer on Seinfeld, hit the news while Vaziri was visiting the Magens in Canada. Vaziri’s reaction was recorded for a video that almost immediately went viral, racking up 40 million views in two days. Media outlets started covering the video as much as they did Richards’ controversy; Howard Stern invited the Sheik to join his so-called wack pack.

