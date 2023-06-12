A CEO’s 5-step process for navigating disruptions like ChatGPT

BY Jeff Maggioncalda4 minute read

When ChatGPT first launched, a journalist at Davos asked me if it kept me up at night. I replied, “Absolutely, it’s keeping me up!” It represents a stunning leap in generative AI with enormous potential across education, jobs, and businesses. The excitement surrounding its application is real and indisputable.

Our company was founded by two Stanford computer science professors, who profoundly shaped how we use AI in our offerings. Even so, it seemed like ChatGPT emerged out of nowhere, bringing with it opportunities and threats that were hard to imagine, let alone respond to. So, how did we respond? After a few nights of voraciously experimenting with ChatGPT, we dusted off a strategic playbook we had developed when the pandemic broke out. This five-step process for understanding and responding to major disruptions guided us successfully during the pandemic, and it is what helped accelerate our response to ChatGPT with tools to better serve learners and educators. This is what the playbook looks like. Step 1: Recognizing disruption Before you can respond, you first need to recognize when the threat (and opportunity) of disruption is upon you. Back in 2020, the first wave of COVID-19-related campus closures prompted us to anticipate a global disruption, and we quickly recognized the surging demand for online learning. It gave us a headstart and an opportunity to rise to the occasion with new offerings to meet the urgent needs of campuses worldwide.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

An engineer sent me a message on Dec 5, 2022, saying I needed to be aware of this new technology called ChatGPT. I set up an account and started playing with it. I immediately recognized the game-changing nature of the technology and knew it would change ed-tech and the broader world in unimaginable ways. When I realized I could only understand this new technology by personally using it, I began incorporating ChatGPT into my daily routine, using it as a writing assistant and thought partner. Simultaneously, our teams started to examine its impact on their workflows and assess how it could benefit our learners, partners, and customers. Online learning has evolved from a passive experience of watching videos to active engagement through collaborative projects, quizzes, and assessments. Now, the breathtaking advances in large language models promise a new era of more personalized and interactive learning, where students can have their own AI-powered tutor or a personal learning assistant that can clarify doubts, provide feedback, and guide them toward what to learn next.

Step 2: Organizing a response So, I realized it was a game-changer. But I needed to organize our company’s response. During COVID-19, we set ourselves up to work and collaborate remotely. The tools and methods we adopted—for generative brainstorming, exploration, intentional innovation, evaluation, and decision-making—enabled our remote global workforce to come together efficiently for this project. Using the same model, we established a cross-functional team with a clear mandate to identify several opportunities to integrate generative AI into our learner and educator experience. We launched “Project Genesis,” a company-wide effort to focus on generative AI. We devised short-term responses and strategized for the long term with weekly evaluations and idea testing. Once vetted, ideas were quickly incorporated into the product roadmap. Step 3: Communicating the response Effective communication was vital during COVID-19 and has been crucial in our response to driving innovation using AI.

advertisement

We rapidly developed a new ChatGPT prototype, and I personally presented it to our educator partners and customers in more than 20 countries. This approach allowed us to develop a global perspective grounded in the principles of responsible AI. By listening to institutions that are at the center of the disruption, we understood their specific needs and integrated them into our AI product strategy. Step 4: Empowering teams Innovation in the face of disruption requires a team effort. We realized the value of not just supporting our employees during the pandemic but also empowering them to contribute ideas to navigate the crisis. We ensured everyone in our company was involved in Project Genesis and provided every team access to ChatGPT Plus. We set up weekly sessions, open to the entire company, where employees could showcase new functionality prototypes for learners and educators and how they used ChatGPT to change their own job processes. It not only created awareness, it sparked a sense of excitement and collaboration. Teams were encouraged to identify new use cases and innovation opportunities within their respective functions, and we selected generative AI as the central theme for our upcoming internal hack event, Make-a-thon.

Step 5: Learning and adapting Change is a powerful catalyst for opportunities. However, the window to learn and adapt is short. During the pandemic, we relied on feedback loops to quickly and effectively adapt to the constantly evolving situation. These feedback loops were critical in scaling our efforts to help higher ed institutions worldwide. Similarly, we reinforced our feedback loops for Project Genesis with daily stand-ups and skip-level meetings. To keep our employees updated and informed, I frequently shared “thoughts from the road,” discussing what I learned from customers and partners, and held regular AMAs (Ask Me Anything). Predicting what’s ahead or how broad the impact will be is tricky. However, leaders can navigate this uncertainty and embrace opportunities with confidence and resilience by adopting a strategic response framework.