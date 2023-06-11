BY Yonason Goldson4 minute read

The hum of the air conditioner. The rumble of the subway. The bleating of trash trucks shifting into reverse. What do these all have in common?

Reiteration. The repetitive noises of the office and the urban landscape assail us relentlessly. Often, they intrude, distract, and disturb. Sometimes, we succeed in filtering them out. Either way, our brains long to escape them. Research indicates that spending time at the park or in the woods has significant health benefits, including lower stress, more positive attitude, decreased pain, increased happiness, and a sense of belonging. In contrast to the rhythmic beats of modern life, the random sounds of nature infuse us with feelings of security and relaxation.

Now, could we possibly apply the same principle to the way we communicate? Imagine if we adopted a less humdrum style of speech, one that eschews the predictable patterns of cliché and idiom, one that interrupts the shopworn flow of casual conversation and pedestrian prose. What if we could mix up our verbal menu and thereby breathe new life, new energy, new inspiration into our everyday exchange of ideas? Wouldn’t that be un-bloody-believable? Which points us to this entry into the Ethical Lexicon: Tmesis (tme·sis/ tuh-mee-sis) noun

The separation of parts of a compound word by an intervening word or words, heard mainly in informal speech. Originating in Ancient Greek, tmesis is a device commonly employed in Latin, Dutch, and German. The structure of English, however, limits it mostly to words with prefixes: Shove it into the pile any-old-place.

It’s a whole nother ball game. This is not Romeo, he’s some other where. Utilizing tmesis requires creativity and ingenuity. Fans of The Simpsons might recognize Ned Flanders’ Wel-diddly-elcome! But most of us will find it difficult to conjure up many more applications. If so, of what utility is an artifice few of us can apply?

Acquire a disruption mindset Sloganeering is the junk food of communication, which is why advertisers make abundant use of it in their jingles and taglines. Despite our attraction to patterns and rhythms, overly used reiteration has a stupefying effect on the brain. Repetitive sounds lull us into a kind of trance, suppressing our creativity and diminishing our joy in life’s moments. If we want to speak memorably and influentially, therefore, we should seek a kind of melodic balance somewhere between the musical rigidity of classical and the randomness of new age. Ideally, we should pattern the lyrics of our speech according to the structured improvisation of jazz. In my forthcoming book, The Spiral of Time, I cite a study published by neuroscientists at Denmark’s Aarhus University, which explains how the reflex that makes us want to jump up and dance has more to do with the beat that isn’t in the music than with the beat that is.

“[It’s] not the [melodies] that have very little complexity and not the ones that had very, very high complexity,” Maria Witek, the study’s lead author, told NPR, “but the patterns that had a sort of balance between predictability and complexity.” In other words, songs to which we respond most passionately have layered rhythm—a repetitive underlying beat that merges with a syncopated pattern interrupted by rhythmic gaps. These entice the mind to fill in those empty spaces with our own creative expressions. Too much regularity and the brain can find nothing to add; too little regularity and the brain can’t figure out how to engage. Filling the empty spaces The grammatical root of the Hebrew word for dance—rokad—connotes skipping or frolicking. There is an experimental playfulness that manifests in the natural human desire to fill in empty spaces, dark corners, awkward silences.

This is likely why we delight in the whimsy of tmesis which, by interrupting the natural linguistic flow, more sharply focuses attention on the content of our message. However, some brains respond more readily than others. Introverts have a natural tendency to look and think deeper, to notice subtlety and nuance. They have less fear of silence and are often more attuned to new ways of thinking and seeing because they don’t get caught up in the relentless rhythm of life. Order encourages us to speed up and move forward. Randomness slows us down so we pay more attention. When we feel something is missing or not quite in place, our creative juices start flowing in ways that often need to be stemmed by our more cautious impulses and our better judgment. But we dare not stifle those inclinations, lest the fear of taking chances causes us to miss out on priceless opportunities. Always, we strive for balance. We require both order and chaos in our lives; the former to provide structure and the latter to promote creativity. This is why a healthy community culture thrives on diversity of thought and personality. We need introverts and extroverts, right-hemisphere and left-hemisphere types, young and old, male and female, conservatives and liberals. And we need a bit of randomness to bring us all together in unpredictable combinations to foster a society of joyful productivity.