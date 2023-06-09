BY Misty Dykema4 minute read

Whether you’re finding unique ways to reach business goals or offering guidance to those you lead, leaders are often the ones providing answers to questions. We don’t always have the opportunity to get feedback on our own burning questions from those who have forged similar paths.

In recent conversations with talented women leaders across various industries, I gathered topics with which they were currently grappling. Here are five of their questions that stood out to me. I’ve given my own take on answers, but I think the questions themselves are important and thought-provoking. 1. “HOW DO I TURN MY BOOK INTO MY BRAND?” One leader I talked to had just released her new book. While her goal was to have it reach as broad an audience as possible, she also wondered: How do I make this message bigger? How can I expand it into something that shifts societal norms? How do I take my book and turn it into my brand?

A book is a product of your brand platform—not the other way around. And your brand platform is the thing around which everything you do should be centered; it should always be evident in your leadership philosophy. Maybe you hold workshops around it or host a podcast about it. The idea is to get really clear on what you stand for, who you are as a human, and make sure all your products—including your books—align to it. No matter how or where you show up, you’re still you! This goes for individuals and companies alike. 2. “HOW DO WE GET TALENTED, PASSIONATE PEOPLE ON BOARD WHO WANT TO HELP US DO GREAT THINGS?”

Talent attraction was a common theme in my discussion with female leaders. How do we create awareness about working for our brand? How do we become the “cool” industry? How do we get talented, passionate people on board who want to help us do great things? I recently conducted a LinkedIn poll asking, “If presented with multiple competitive offers, what is most important when choosing a new role?” Overwhelmingly, “company reputation and culture” was the winner. Brands need to find innovative ways to not just tell what they do, but why they do it. Recruits want to be part of something bigger than themselves—and talent attraction and recruitment are marketing’s latest challenges. So, if you’re not having conversations about your mission and goals, start having them.

3. “HOW CAN I AVOID BURNOUT, BUT STILL FEEL GOOD ABOUT WHAT I’M CONTRIBUTING?” Everyone faces burnout at some point in their career, but one leader I talked to found herself in a new role with the self-challenge of not letting herself get burned out. Any guesses on how that went? If you’re like her, then you have a hard time not putting 150% into everything you do. But we all know that’s not sustainable, so how do you dial it back to avoid burnout, but still feel good about what you’re contributing?

I know this feeling all too well because I used to be the same way. I’d run myself into the ground, then go home and spend three days recuperating. Now I have a mindset coach who has helped me realize that feeling good means thinking good thoughts. Often, because we tend to be our own worst critics, that means telling yourself a very different story about the facts of the situation. If it doesn’t seem like a middle ground exists, you might just need to change your mindset. If you can commit to doing that, you’ll start to find your balance. 4. “HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO JUGGLE IT ALL WHEN LIFE DOESN’T SEEM TO BE SLOWING DOWN?” Speaking of balance—does it really, truly exist? As we further our careers, grow our families, or chase our personal passions, it gets hard to feel like everything can be a priority. How are we realistically supposed to juggle it all when life doesn’t seem to be slowing down?

As a mom, I lean on my other mom friends to help me keep pushing forward. I’ve also come to realize that wherever I am, I need to be present and all in. Clearly defining where you’re supposed to be and when can really help with the common feeling of being pulled in a thousand different directions. 5. “WHAT HAPPENS ONCE YOU’VE MET YOUR ‘BIG GOAL?'” Most leaders are also inherent achievers. We’re always looking to do more, to have a greater impact, or to reach another goal. So what happens when you find yourself in a place where you’ve met your “big goal?” I love this question because it’s one I’ve grappled with, too.

I became a business owner in my early thirties. It wasn’t something I was striving for, yet I found myself at the top of this ladder with a whole career still ahead of me. I also knew I still had other passions I wanted to grow outwardly, so after getting my bearings as a business owner, I branched out and started a separate consulting business—somewhere I could build on my own personal passions. If you’re an achievement seeker feeling a little “stuck” or itchy to do more, ask yourself, “What more do I have to offer the world?” Identify and seek it out—inside, outside, or even alongside your current role. I’ve come across many leaders who are afraid to ask questions. While asking them might make us temporarily vulnerable, the payoff is more curiosity, more creativity, and a growth mindset—all of which will take you far.