Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation; Justice Department yet to confirm

BY Associated Press, Eric Tucker, JILL COLVIN, and Michael Balsamo2 minute read

Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment. Trump is currently in Bedminster, New Jersey. A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted. Within 20 minutes of his announcement, Trump had begun fundraising off it for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami. The case adds to deepening legal jeopardy for Trump, who has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta that also could lead to criminal charges. As the prosecution moves forward, it will pit Trump’s claims of sweeping executive power against Attorney General Merrick Garland’s oft-stated mantra that no person, including a former commander in chief, should be regarded as above the law. The indictment arises from a monthslong investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into whether Trump broke the law by holding on to hundreds of documents marked classified at his Palm Beach property, Mar-a-Lago, and whether Trump took steps to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the records.