Used diapers could be the trick to designing more sustainable concrete

A team of researchers from the University of Kitakyushu in Japan has developed a type of concrete that can replace up to 40% of sand with shredded diapers. As outlined in the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports, the goal is twofold: to demonstrate that diapers can be diverted from landfills and used to help build affordable housing; and to show that concrete, which is responsible for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions and requires about 50 billion tons of sand every year, can be made more sustainable.

[Photo: Muhammad Arief Irfan/courtesy University of Kitakyushu in Japan]

Wild as it may sound, the idea to reuse diapers isn’t without precedent. In 2022, for example, the Welsh company NappiCycle collected more than 100,000 used diapers from British diaper company Pura (which also just launched in the U.S.) and used them to pave 1.4 miles of roads in Wales. As Pura head of sustainability Matt Moreland explains, diapers have great potential as a material because they’re made of plastic fibers and cellulose, both of which can be used as binders. “Fibers have been used in high-quality asphalt for a very long time,” he says. “Their properties enhance the homogenization of the bitumen and structure of the laid asphalt.”

[Photos: Pura]

Asphalt is one thing, but building walls made with diapers in a home for people to live in is another. The idea (and parts of the funding) came from an Indonesian renewable energy and waste management consultancy called Awina Sinergi International. The research is in its very early stages, but the concrete was already tested to build a small house in Indonesia. Spanning one floor and the size of two parking spots, the house contains about 3,700 pounds of shredded diapers—none of them visible to the naked eye.