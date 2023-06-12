How to tell if someone is deliberately ‘sandbagging’ diversity efforts

Sandbagging , or deliberately feigning incompetence or a lack of familiarity with the topic or task at hand, is something we ordinarily associate with sports, like golf, or with the 1970s crime fiction TV show Columbo. Actor Peter Falk played a seemingly absent-minded detective. Episode after episode, appearing disheveled, unkempt, and disorganized, Columbo disarmed perpetrators with his apparent ineptitude and meandering style, until that “gotcha” moment when criminals realized they’d been duped. The approach is manipulative and— as Colombo’s detective work demonstrates —effective, psychologically and practically. Although considered acceptable in some arenas, sandbagging in the workplace is a much more deleterious practice.

A senior colleague requests help for an upcoming presentation on a topic with which you have expertise: the business case for diversity on leadership teams. In an absent-minded, bumbling manner, he asks you to do a literature search, collect articles, and send him your written synopsis. He acts helpless and overly thankful. He expresses surprise when informed that he has free, open access to the articles himself. He quickly recovers and says, “I’d really appreciate your take. I have never been mentored on this topic.”

A senior leader is told on numerous occasions that one of his teammates has a history of bullying. Ultimately, the teammate repeats the transgressions. The bullying behavior is publicly witnessed, and the leader, with incredulous gasps, feigns being caught unaware: “I had no idea. That can’t be true. Nobody ever shared that with me.”

Although sandbagging comes across as clever when an endearing character like Columbo uses it to catch criminals, it becomes problematic when deployed as a strategy used by men resisting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. These men underperform as leaders in this area, and minimize their awareness and competence as a means to evade accountability. (To be clear, this is not limited to men. Women sandbag, too; however predominantly this manipulation is put into play by people in power attempting to protect their privilege and to undermine equity.)