How states are trying to keep kids off social media and porn sites

To address the harmful effects of pornography and social media on children, states are passing laws meant to keep kids off certain sites and to block them from adult content.

But the efforts face major hurdles—and real questions about whether the proposed solutions would even work.

Some of the measures would require parental permission for minors to access certain websites. Others call for tech companies to install obscenity filters on devices sold to minors. Lawmakers have passed legislation in both blue and red states, from California to Texas.

Two of the most stringent laws already face legal challenges over free speech and privacy considerations.