Meta’s WhatsApp aims to build ‘the most private broadcast service’ in the world

With the launch of the new feature, the tech giant said it’s aiming to build “the most private broadcast service available.” Channels, a one-way broadcast tool, will allow users to send messages and media to a specific channel instead of the standard messaging system between users that the app is usually used for.

“Naturally, the core of how people use WhatsApp will continue to be private messaging among friends, family, and communities, and that will always be our first priority,” the announcement read. “Building channels is a big step our users have asked us to take for years. We think the time is finally right to introduce a simple, reliable, and private broadcast tool and we hope you enjoy using it in the months and years to come.”

The Channels will have a home in a new tab called Updates, separate from the other messaging tabs, where users can choose channels to follow, complete with a searchable directory. Admins also have the power to choose whether or not their channel is discoverable. Channel admins can decide who can follow their channel and send text, photos, videos, stickers and polls to those followers, who can’t reply to the messages. The messages will be stored for 30 days before they’re automatically deleted.