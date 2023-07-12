5 clever kids products that will save your summer

We’re now in the thick of summer, enjoying the long, lazy days in the sun. If you have kids, this means that all the routines of the school year go out the window, replaced by a hodgepodge of camps, travel, and playdates. There’s more free time in the schedule, which can be lovely—but also means many of us are racking our brains to find creative ways to occupy our little ones.

We’re here to help. We’ve scoured the market to find beautiful, cleverly designed products that will keep your kids busy. And they’re designed to be useful and attractive enough that you won’t mind having them around the rest of the year. An ingenious stroller cooler [Photo: Uppbaby] Uppbaby Bevvy, $69.99 Getting out the door with a baby in the summer months means toting around a lot of gear, including milk bottles and snacks. Uppababy has developed an ingenious cooler that is designed to fit neatly into a stroller compartment. (It is custom fit for Uppababy’s Vista, Cruz, and Ridge strollers, but can also fit other stroller baskets.) It’s insulated and leak proof, so you can fill it with ice, then toss in all the food and drink you might need for a fun day out as a family.

Human-sized doggy bed [Photo: Plufl] Plufl, $399 Last year, a startup called Plufl launched with a product we didn’t realize we desperately needed: a dog bed for humans. It was originally advertised as an uber-comfortable, fluffy spot for adults to take a nap. But it has also turned out to be amazing entertainment for kids. My toddler will spend an hour tumbling around in the Plufl without getting bored. In the afternoon, my seven-year-old sits quietly in it to listen to an audio-book when she needs to decompress. (Plufl doesn’t recommend that small children actually sleep in this since pediatricians recommend babies sleep on a firm surface to prevent accidental suffocation.) An elegant bathtub For babies [Photo: Lalo] Lalo, $68

Baths happen more frequently in the summer, thanks to all the sweating and the swimming. Most children’s bathtubs on the market aren’t designed to be attractive in a modern home. Enter Lalo. The brand has designed a baby bathtub that looks like something you might see in a five-star hotel. It’s minimalist and comes in muted colors like sage green and white. And you can also bring it to the yard and fill it with water for a little splash pad your littles will love. A toddler play mat you’ll keep For years [Photo: Totter and Tumble] Totter and Tumble, from $110 When babies are just learning to walk, you want to give them a soft surface to tumble around on. And when you’re stuck indoors trying to escape the heat, they’ll be doing a lot of this. Many play mats on the market come in loud, unsightly colors. But Totter and Tumble’s version come in elegant prints—including a new collection of patterns from the legendary British design firm Morris & Co—that will fit nicely into adult interior decor. When your child has outgrown the mat, you can repurpose it in the kitchen or under your desk. The soft foam provides relief to your feet.

A gorgeous fidget toy [Photo: Bearaby] Bearaby hugget, $29 Without the routines of school and the careful watch of teachers, kids may need to channel excess energy to help them focus on tasks and manage their anxiety. Here’s where fidget toys come in. The market is flooded with ugly plastic fidget spinners and pop-it toys. How about a more beautiful option? Bearaby, a company known for its weighted blankets, has developed a range of other products designed to soothe. It has a collection of foam pillows called Huggets made in an attractive knotted style. The smallest one is perfect for keeping kids hands occupied with squeezing and twisting.