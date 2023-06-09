We lost $100 billion in worker productivity due to heat and that number is growing. Here’s what leaders can do

BY Kathy Baughman McLeod3 minute read

Ask any Fortune 500 CEO, and they’ll tell you climate change is a top priority for their company.

While this progress is laudable, it obscures a troublesome reality: Most corporate climate plans are missing one of the biggest threats to sustained operations and productivity growth—extreme heat. This invisible threat is draining their balance sheets—and hurting employees. But with a full appreciation for the threat it presents, CEOs can blunt the blow of extreme heat. Over the past decade, corporations have labored to demonstrate their responsible stewardship of the planet, largely by focusing on reducing their carbon footprint and planning for more dramatic climate disasters like hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. Yet less attention has been paid to extreme heat.

One of the deadliest consequences of climate change, heat killed 20 times more people than hurricanes in 2020—and disproportionately impacts people of color, seniors, women, and low income communities. Extreme heat events are also wreaking havoc on the economy. Our research with Vivid Economics found $100 billion in worker productivity losses in 2020 due to heat, and that number is growing. These are eye-popping statistics. But there is a silver lining. Immediate action from leaders can reverse the direction of these trends.

Electrical workers work near MAX rail lines as TriMet temporarily suspended all MAX service due to extreme heat in Portland, Oregon, 2021. [Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg/Getty Images] Brace for impact Most companies are already using risk models to quantify the threats to their operations and people. Now they need to expand their models to ensure heat is fully considered. Leaders should be prepared: Heat’s impact on supply chains, transportation, employee health insurance—just to name a few—is sobering. Some nonprofits and governments, including mine, have built “heat action plans” to help organizations start addressing the impacts of heat. Business leaders should make use of these to create plans of their own—prioritizing certain geographies and business units.

The best way to justify the upfront costs of these solutions is to fully understand how much they’ll be saving now and later. For instance, healthcare costs are going to skyrocket as the result of heat-related illnesses, slowdowns, and injuries. A dollar invested in supervisor training and other preventive measures now could save them $10 down the road—not to mention the potential for lawsuits and reputational damage. Take action Business leaders also need to look at new investments or expansions being made into hot places that are getting hotter or cooler places unaccustomed to heat. They’ll need to ask themselves whether those plans need adjusting or are even still viable. For instance, large swaths of the Pacific Northwest and Canada were ill-prepared during a record heat wave in 2021—temperatures soared to 123.3F (49.6C), the highest temperatures ever recorded in the region—that damaged road and rail infrastructure and forced businesses to shut down.

In figuring all this out, companies may want to employ a specialist. We have helped establish nine chief heat officers for heat-exposed cities around the world; hiring one might be a good idea for companies grappling with heat. Whatever the role is called, most crucial is that they have the authority to influence decision-making and put plans into action. Regulation and laws now exist to protect workers from heat, including in California, Qatar, and Spain, along with a new rule being promulgated that would apply to all U.S. workers. Companies should expect more of these soon—and have a dedicated person on their team to ensure they’re in compliance. Deploying strong communications strategies on policies and actions to address heat to their workforce, board members, and investors is a must. As heat-related catastrophes increase, savvy stakeholders will soon be inquiring, and CEOs need to be prepared.

The upside Now for the good news: Business leaders can get in front of this problem by instituting their own training and protection practices—and building contingency plans for when it’s too hot for workers to clock in. They can also launch creative incentives for employees to reduce the risks of heat, like subsidies for cooler work uniforms and energy bills during the most brutally hot days. Extreme heat can be a business opportunity in a world seeking relief. Demand is growing for new textiles and materials that cool; personal technologies that measure and warn about heat; new building materials—coatings, pavements, and shingles—that reduce temperatures; water-capturing innovations; heat-focused healthcare services; pay-as-you-cool models for markets and farmers, and more. What can your business make or do to meet this new demand? Across the world, major corporations have made significant strides in addressing the sources and impacts of climate change. Now it’s time to take that work a step further, and lead in the effort to confront and beat extreme heat.