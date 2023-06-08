Finally, a digital financial coach that gives customers exactly what they’re looking for

BY FastCo Works4 minute read

For consumers, easy is the name of the game. Whether it’s buying limited-edition sneakers or shopping for the best insurance rates, consumers want online experiences that are frictionless and secure. They’re used to asking Alexa for the day’s forecast and Siri to guide them to the nearest coffee shop. And they want it immediately and as effortlessly as possible.

Like most industries, the banking sector has been paying close attention to consumers’ shifting digital demands. In 2017, just 15% of bank customers primarily accessed their accounts through mobile apps, according to Bankrate. By 2021, that figure had risen to more than 43%—and to nearly 70% for customers under 35. That trend has led many financial institutions to roll out a wide range of tech-enabled products, from in-app check deposits to online loan approvals. It’s also given rise to the AI-powered chatbots that many banks have built into their mobile apps to help consumers make their financial lives easier. “It’s a technology that is table stakes for the industry,” says Michelle Moore, head of digital at Wells Fargo. When Wells Fargo set out to build its virtual assistant, Fargo, the company knew it needed to go beyond simply offering customers a snapshot of their bank accounts. The result is a virtual assistant that can answer questions like, “When will my direct deposit be available?” “What’s my FICO score?” and “How much did I spend on Amazon last month?” In the future, Fargo will be able to interact dynamically with customers, giving them a more holistic view of their financial lives. “The way we’ve built it will be industry-leading in terms of the technology and the experiences for our users,” Moore says. “It’s designed to help customers understand their finances in a way that helps them feel safe and empowered.” ANSWERING “WHY?” The process of building Fargo, which launched in April, started with research—lots of research. Moore says her team had access to roughly seven billion interactions from customers on the Wells Fargo app last year. They also reviewed customers’ search phrases on the bank’s website and cataloged millions of phone calls and branch visits in hopes of identifying common themes about what customers want from their bank.

What they found is that customers wanted answers to basic questions such as their bank’s routing number or the balance in their checking account. But they also wanted more in-depth information, such as the spending limit on their credit card or how much they spent eating at restaurants during the previous three months. They also had more complicated banking and lending questions that didn’t fall into the category of simple service inquiries. That research helped Moore and her team identify the range of services that Fargo would deliver to customers. The next step was to build a virtual assistant that would be easy to use. One key question was how to handle the natural language processing that would take client requests and determine how best to respond. Ultimately, the team decided to partner with Google Cloud and employ its powerful AI-based technology. “That was a pivotal moment,” Moore says. “It opened so much opportunity for what’s next and how Fargo can go farther and faster.” Fargo is built on Dialogflow, Google Cloud’s conversational AI platform, and it uses the language-processing capabilities of this platform to understand customers’ intents and provide a tailored response. Google Cloud’s technology is helping Wells Fargo develop functionality to make Fargo accessible to Spanish-speaking customers and layer even more sophisticated problem-solving skills into the virtual assistant. For instance, Fargo can easily give users their credit score. But what if a customer wants to know why their score went up or down since the last time they checked? “It’s the why? that’s difficult to handle in today’s website or mobile app without talking to someone,” Moore says. “Eventually, Fargo will be able to provide that kind of insight. That’s the value of what AI and Fargo can do for customers.”

