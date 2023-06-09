POV: Generative AI can unlock musical innovation—if the industry embraces it

As an investor and former entrepreneur and technology executive, I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of AI in many industries—but none excites me more than music. That’s because in a past life, I toured the world as a musician, from Mexico City to Siberia. I also had the privilege of composing and producing music for renowned figures such as Oliver Stone, Disney, and Interscope.

During this time, I spent countless hours writing melodies, crafting lyrics, experimenting with different instrumentations, refining compositions, and collaborating and playing music with other musicians. Now, with the perspectives of a musician, technologist, and investor, I believe generative AI can transform music for the better—just as many technologies have before—if the industry embraces it.

Two technological shake-ups in two decades

It’s important first to recognize the apprehension about generative AI within the music industry, which is known for being simultaneously antiquated and progressive. Having had no time to recover from the disruption caused by the advent of streaming services, the industry is now contending with the ubiquity of generative AI, which raises new concerns such as voice clones, the obsolescence of human artists, and a new host of copyright issues.

We are seeing a swift and forceful response from the music community. Universal Music Group recently pressured major streaming platforms to block AI services from scraping melodies and lyrics from their copyrighted songs and remixing them without permission. Ice Cube has declared AI “demonic” for its unsanctioned use of artists’ songs and vocals to create new music, while AI impersonating top artists is already making its way onto the airwaves.