The future of the museum is an empty room that can take you anywhere

How do you display nature? At New York’s 154-year-old American Museum of Natural History, there are exhibits of eye-popping specimens and artifacts: gems and minerals, dinosaurs and early human ancestors, the most detailed 3D atlas of the observable universe . And of course, there are the dioramas, the highly realistic replicas of landscapes, complete with taxidermy animals and replicas of long-dead humans. As the years have changed, the exhibits have stayed remarkably consistent. “The best thing [about] the museum was that everything stayed right where it was,” raved Holden Caulfield in The Catcher in the Rye. “The only thing that would be different would be you.”

But that’s all history now. The museum’s newest answer to the question is a space that is, in fact, all about change, and, because everything is connected, even changes with you. Its newly opened wing, the Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, was designed by Jeanne Gang and her Studio Gang, with interlocking corridors linking to the rest of the sprawling campus. Its wind-swept facade and undulating, canyonlike atrium do away with hierarchies and strictures, and instead cultivate a feeling of interconnectedness. The feeling pervades the new exhibits: a butterfly room, an insectarium—including a sprawling ant farm, where half a million leaf-cutters are farming fungus—a four-story glass wall uncovering highlights from the museum’s gargantuan archive, and, at its dark center, a snaking collection of tiny natural wonders that ends in a cavernous room called “Invisible Worlds.”

Imagine an immersive Planet Earth, or Powers of Ten, built with powerful GPUs, 3D software, and a constellation of speakers and laser projectors that respond to you. Move into the dark rink-size space and you see a fungal network branching across the walls and floor. As you get your bearings, your sense of perspective and scale, you step on one route and water glides along it. Then you’re floating up to the rainforest canopy, with lemurs and snakes and a giant hummingbird and a leaf in its microscopic glory, and flocks of birds that fly around you on their way north. Next, flying from space down to Manhattan, you see humans’ own digital signals, not unlike those fungal networks, or elsewhere, the webs of neurons that also signal when you step on them. Later, deep in San Diego Bay, a giant humpback, blue in a veil of glowing plankton, emerges from the darkness with a low wail, dwarfing you and everyone else.

“What we wanted, hopefully, to get across is that we are active in nature,” says Marc Tamschick, the Berliner whose studio, Tamschick Media+Space, led the team of designers behind Invisible Worlds. “We are active agents, we’re not passive viewers.”