4 air quality apps to monitor wildfire smoke near you

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted into the United States, impacting air quality across the Midwest and East Coast . At one point Tuesday, residents of New York City were said to be experiencing the worst air pollution of any major city in the world, sending residents scrambling indoors or, if they had to go outside, reaching for their pandemic-era box of N95 masks.

If you’re interested in tracking air quality levels near you, as changing wind conditions shift, to know which cities are affected, there are a few apps that can help track the US Air Quality Index (remember: higher is worse) as well as information on particular types of pollutants, like particulate matter and ozone that can irritate your lungs or aggravate different health conditions. And when air quality is low, you may want to shift activities indoors, run an air purifier if you have one in your home or office, and keep your windows shut.

The EPA’s AirNow

AirNow, from the Environmental Protection Agency, gives you access to official air quality index numbers for anywhere in the U.S., as well as specific maps showing wildfire and smoke-related data gathered from sensors around the country. Forecasts are also available for later in the week, so you can use the app to help plan any activities that might have you spending time outside.

You can download AirNow for iOS or Android, or browse the EPA data from the AirNow website on your phone or computer. Some U.S. states also offer their own apps, like California’s Smoke Spotter app, designed for wildfire season.