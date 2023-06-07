4 air quality apps to monitor wildfire smoke near you

Smoke from wildfires in Canada has drifted into the United States, impacting air quality across the Midwest and East Coast. At one point Tuesday, residents of New York City were said to be experiencing the worst air pollution of any major city in the world, sending residents scrambling indoors or, if they had to go outside, reaching for their pandemic-era box of N95 masks.
If you’re interested in tracking air quality levels near you, as changing wind conditions shift, to know which cities are affected, there are a few apps that can help track the US Air Quality Index (remember: higher is worse) as well as information on particular types of pollutants, like particulate matter and ozone that can irritate your lungs or aggravate different health conditions. And when air quality is low, you may want to shift activities indoors, run an air purifier if you have one in your home or office, and keep your windows shut.
The EPA’s AirNow
AirNow, from the Environmental Protection Agency, gives you access to official air quality index numbers for anywhere in the U.S., as well as specific maps showing wildfire and smoke-related data gathered from sensors around the country. Forecasts are also available for later in the week, so you can use the app to help plan any activities that might have you spending time outside.
You can download AirNow for iOS or Android, or browse the EPA data from the AirNow website on your phone or computer. Some U.S. states also offer their own apps, like California’s Smoke Spotter app, designed for wildfire season.
The European Union also offers its own air quality app. If you’re outside the U.S. and Europe, you can check if your country’s equivalent of the EPA, or your country’s weather-forecasting agency, offers its own air quality data.
IQAir AirVisual
AirVisual, from IQAir, provides information about air quality across the world, including the United States. It gathers information from official governmental air-quality sensors and private sensors, melding and filtering the data using its own algorithms. IQAir is the source of the widely cited statistic that had New York City’s air quality as the worst in the world Tuesday night.
Its app for iOS and Android can provide you with air quality data and forecasts for places of your choosing, related health recommendations, and notifications if air quality drops below a certain level. The apps are free, and they can also be used in conjunction with indoor air-quality monitors available from IQAir if you happen to have one.