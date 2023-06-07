These maps show where wildfire smoke is making the air quality hazardous to people’s health

As more than 400 wildfires burn in Canada, smoke is pouring into cities including New York and Washington, D.C. A government map shows how the smoke is moving across the country, with the highest pollution levels on the East Coast and in parts of the Midwest. And if you’re wondering whether it’s safe to go outside, real-time air quality maps can help.

PurpleAir, a company that makes air-quality sensors for use in backyards, creates detailed maps from its data. (In cities in California, where sales of the sensors spiked during the devastating wildfire season of 2020, it’s often possible to find a reading from a sensor on your own block; because pollution levels can vary widely through a city, that level of specificity is helpful.) IQAir, another company, also makes personal air-quality sensors and maps the data it collects. Right now, according to its data, New York City has some of the most polluted air of any city in the world.

On Wednesday morning, PurpleAir sensors in parts of New York State, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were reporting hazardous air quality based on the EPA’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which gives air pollution a score from zero to 500. At a moderate level of pollution—from 51 to 100 on the scale—it’s unlikely to cause health effects; from 101 to 150, it could be unhealthy for people who are more sensitive, including children and older adults. But from 151 to 200 on the scale, pollution is unhealthy for everyone. Above 200 is very unhealthy, and anything above 300 is hazardous. Some East Coast cities are seeing AQI values above 400 now.

Wildfire smoke contains tiny particles called PM2.5, which can reach deep in your lungs and trigger asthma attacks and headaches, and aggravate chronic conditions like heart and lung disease. The effects of chronic, long-term exposure—something that’s likely to become more common as climate change makes wildfires more severe—aren’t yet known. If pollution levels spike, it’s safest to stay inside, and turn on an air purifier if you have one. And if you have to go out, an N95 mask can help.