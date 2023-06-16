BY Fast Company Executive Board7 minute read

Storytelling in the business world is essential if you want your organization to stand out in the crowd. How can business leaders become more strategic as they plan their content calendars to attract potential clients and partners through the digital marketing space?

Using social media to improve a company’s brand appeal is often directly linked to building genuine relationships. It’s also about presentations and being more intentional about how you connect with others. By doing so, an organization is more likely to create trust and loyalty over time. Below, 20 Fast Company Executive Board members discuss additional ways to increase brand recognition and financial growth through business engagement on social networks. 1. SHARE INTERESTING CONTENT THAT ALIGNS WITH YOUR BRAND.

Social media is all about creating real conversions with your audience. Stop the chest beating. Instead, share interesting, educational content that aligns with your brand and that your audience will find relevant and useful. They will tune in and engage if there is something in it for them. – Pelin Thorogood, Radicle Science 2. SERVE POTENTIAL BUYERS THROUGH THEIR FAVORITE SOCIAL CHANNELS. Start with your buyer persona. What social channels do they frequent? Then target your efforts there. When you focus on being of service to that persona, you will earn their loyalty and their business. – Liz O’Donnell, Working Daughter

3. REPURPOSE CONTENT ON DIFFERENT PLATFORMS. Content is king. Take the time to create and publish great content. It will pay off 10x more down the road. Since content can be repurposed across different channels once it’s created, it can be used by your marketing teams to boost the brand, drive demand generation, and for other purposes. – Rio Longacre, Slalom Consulting 4. DEMONSTRATE THAT YOU ARE GENUINE AND RELATABLE.

Showing up as a genuine and relatable leader helps you to create deeper connections with your social audience. While tapping into trends gains you quick exposure, if you don’t invest time into building and maintaining connections, you’re setting yourself up to be a one-hit-wonder. You need to consistently share content that resonates and helps solve pain points for your audience. – Shannon Tucker, Next PR 5. BE DELIBERATE AND STRATEGIC WITH YOUR CONTENT PLANS. The answer is simple: by being more deliberate and strategic. Many business leaders are using social media in the same way that everyone else is. So they use it without much thought or strategy. But if you want to grow your business with social media, you need to think outside the box. Find new ways to create an experience online that is unique to your brand. – Rudy Mawer, Mawer Capital

6. REMAIN AUTHENTIC IN WHO AND WHAT YOU REPRESENT. Be yourself! Find a way to use social media that feels comfortable for you. Put yourself out there and be honest and vulnerable. Share things that matter to you the most. Make social media enjoyable for yourself and others. Engage with others’ posts to share your thoughts and insights. Don’t post when you’re angry or upset; have the hard conversations offline. Stay positive and uplifting. – Emily Howard, Cheetah Strategy 7. MAINTAIN A MINDSET OF CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT.

Ensure all content is in alignment with your brand to ensure consistency across all channels, which will help you not only build credibility but also boost your reputation and drive engagement. Also, be sure to maintain a mindset of continuous improvement—test, measure, adapt, and repeat. Stay aware of the trends, but don’t get caught up trying to be like everyone else. – Kermit Randa, Symphony Talent 8. CREATE AN EMOTIONAL CONNECTION. Storytelling is critical. Create an emotional connection with your target audience. It could be through employee spotlights or through company videos. Create compelling content to meet them before they meet you. – Britton Bloch, Navy Federal

9. UPDATE YOUR CONTENT CALENDAR QUARTERLY. Leaders should create content strategically, not just for the sake of it. Social media is about adapting and foreseeing; it requires planning and consistency. Using a content calendar helps you stay organized and know what’s working. In addition, having quarterly content audits helps you develop a deep understanding of what resonates most with your audience—so that you can double down on that. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 10. MONITOR AND ANALYZE TRENDS THAT DELIVER OUTCOMES.

Don’t be trendy, but watch trends. Monitor, analyze, and stay up to date with current trends in order to best position your brand. Most importantly, look at your desired audience(s). Then make decisions that best align with your desired audience and not about what is “hot” right now. Trendiness is not always effective and usually carries an additional cost and effort. Also, make it a priority to look for trends that deliver outcomes. – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company 11. ESTABLISH YOURSELF AS A THOUGHT LEADER. People trust you more when they feel like they know you from social media. Trust is the foundation of sales. Make it easier for your business by establishing yourself as a thought leader in your niche. Your personal brand is an effective tool for building strong relationships with your audience. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS

12. KEEP UP WITH THE NEWS CYCLES. While lead generation is a numbers game, there are more effective strategies than posting at random. Instead, business leaders can become wiser in using social media and online marketing by staying up to date with the news cycles pertaining to target audiences. When companies offer content that is relevant or even helpful to potential customers, their chances of conversion are higher. – Kathleen Lucente, Red Fan Communications 13. SHARE YOUR IDEAS AND BE CANDID ABOUT YOUR MISTAKES.

Business leaders need to establish themselves as thought leaders in their field. This means going beyond sharing generic tips and advice and speaking from personal experiences. Share your ideas, thoughts, and mistakes, and show the face behind the brand. This will lead to more trust and greater brand awareness and profitability in the future. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner 14. APPLY DATA-DRIVEN STRATEGIES TO OPTIMIZE MARKETING EFFORTS. Business leaders can boost brand awareness and financial growth by staying updated on social media trends, engaging authentically with their audience, and using data-driven strategies to optimize online marketing efforts. Embrace creativity and adapt to platform nuances for maximum impact. – Ryan Crownholm, Crown Capital Adventures Inc.

15. ENGAGE WITH THE PURPOSE OF BUILDING REAL CONNECTIONS. Social media is one more way to show up authentically for employees and customers. Business has never been more personal, and people want to know who you are and what you stand for. Your brand and core values are key to this story. Social media isn’t just a place to share advertisements for your company. It’s a powerful opportunity to build real connections with your team, network, and customers. – Christa Quarles, Alludo 16. SEEK OPPORTUNITIES TO COLLABORATE WITH INDIVIDUALS AND OTHER BRANDS.

Test different strategies and forms of content in order to understand what works for your brand, such as Instagram Live. You should also research your professional network’s social channels. Look for opportunities to collaborate with individuals and brands where there are existing synergies, as this will allow you to reach new audiences. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing 17. CATER TO AUDIENCE PREFERENCES AND LEARNING STYLES. Content is still the king in social media and online marketing! Create high-quality content that is relevant, valuable, and shareable with your target audience. Utilize a mix of formats such as articles, videos, infographics, and images to cater to different preferences. Consistently post and share your content across relevant social media platforms to boost brand awareness. – Candice Georgiadis, Digital Agency, Inc.

18. LIVE OUT YOUR CAMPAIGN IN REAL TIME. Sometimes leaders use social media solely to advertise and often miss the opportunity to lead by example. It is a more appealing promotion to see a leader living their campaign, using their product, and sharing their story. Engage with consumers via likes, reposts, and comments: It’s a virtual way to get boots on the ground, directly engaging with consumers and promoting brand loyalty. – Abhilash Patel, Within Health 19. FIND A PARTNER WHO CAN ENHANCE YOUR ROI STRATEGY.