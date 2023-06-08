Russia is heading back to the Moon this summer

After years of delays, Russia’s Luna-25 probe is slated to launch to the Moon aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket on Aug. 11, according to Russian state news site TASS and local tour operator RocketTrip.

The uncrewed mission will be the first Russian lunar trip in 45-plus years.

The mission

The spacecraft will land near the Boguslavsky crater at the Moon’s south pole, a region thought to be rich in water ice that multiple nations, including the US, are looking to explore. The 800-kg spacecraft has a 1.6-m arm equipped with a scoop tool to acquire lunar samples. The spacecraft will also carry dust detectors, charged particle instruments, imaging systems, and an array of spectrometers.