Russia is heading back to the Moon this summer

[Image: NASA]

BY Jack Kuhr

Russia’s lunar race has a new start date. 

After years of delays, Russia’s Luna-25 probe is slated to launch to the Moon aboard a Soyuz-2 Fregat rocket on Aug. 11, according to Russian state news site TASS and local tour operator RocketTrip

The uncrewed mission will be the first Russian lunar trip in 45-plus years.

The mission

The spacecraft will land near the Boguslavsky crater at the Moon’s south pole, a region thought to be rich in water ice that multiple nations, including the US, are looking to explore. The 800-kg spacecraft has a 1.6-m arm equipped with a scoop tool to acquire lunar samples. The spacecraft will also carry dust detectors, charged particle instruments, imaging systems, and an array of spectrometers. 

The mission has three main goals:

  • Study the polar lunar regolith
  • Examine the plasma of the polar exosphere
  • Search for signs of water ice 

History refresher

The Soviet Union became the first nation to soft land a spacecraft on the Moon in 1966 with its Luna-9 mission. The USSR achieved six more successful lunar landings over the next 10 years before shutting down the program after the 1976 Luna-24 mission. 

A successful Luna-25 touchdown would represent a major milestone in Russia’s quest to revive its lunar program after years of dormancy, especially as questions swirl about the health of Moscow’s space program. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jack Kuhr is a space reporter at Payload. More

