They helped score a raise for Google AI ‘raters.’ Then they were terminated

Just before Memorial Day, Ed Stackhouse got an email from his company, offering bonuses to anyone willing to put in some extra hours of work.

The company, Appen, is an Australian firm that contracts with Google and hires hourly workers called “raters” to assess the quality of things like search results and ads. Stackhouse, 49, had been working as a rater for about 10 years, starting with a company that Appen acquired. But in the months since Google began rolling out generative AI tools, such as Bard, the demand for AI raters had shot up—and Appen was sending out emails all but begging people to put in more hours.

“As a team, we have been hitting record-high production levels and it is all thanks to each and every one of you!” the optimistic email, sent May 25, read. “Keep an eye on your email for another fun bonus game happening next week!”

Stackhouse did receive another email from the company the following week, but it wasn’t to alert him of “another fun bonus game.” It was a termination notice. Stackhouse was fired after a decade of employment; the email only cited “business conditions” in its explanation.