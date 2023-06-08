I interviewed 30 recruiters and here are the 7 biggest lessons I’ve learned about landing a job

BY AJ Eckstein6 minute read

The odds of landing a top job offer are stacked against you.

According to Zippia, job seekers have a 26.24% probability of receiving a job offer. And researchers have found that the average number of interviews before getting a job offer is anywhere between 10 and 20, with every application having an 8.3% chance of proceeding to the interviewing stage. I have experienced these tough odds firsthand. As a recent college graduate, I was dismayed by the arduous and complex job-search process. I scoured the web for career advice, only to realize that traditional career content is boring, outdated, and generic. I found that most people sharing sensationalized career advice are not credible. I believe that the best advice comes from decision-makers (such as recruiters and hiring managers) rather than celebrity career coaches. That is why I launched The Final Round, a podcast that helps job seekers “knock out” the competition, advance past “the final round” interview, and land the job offer. Over the past year, I have interviewed more than 30 recruiters from leading companies such as Netflix, Snapchat, McKinsey & Company, Goldman Sachs, Spotify, and Google, and covered industries including consulting, banking and finance, tech, music, venture capital, and gaming.

Here are the seven biggest lessons I have learned from these conversations about how to get past the final round interview—and land job offers. 1. Practice mock interviews extensively When gearing up for an interview, you should prepare by researching the company, planning your outfit, and doing mock interviews. According to Niki Woodall, a former recruiter at Meta, applicants should “Focus on mock interviews. That’s the number one thing, since you have control over how much you prepare.”

Don’t just practice technical interview questions, such as case interviews for management consulting or financial technical questions for banking/accounting. Also be sure to practice interview questions that gauge if you are a good culture fit. For example, practice answering questions like, “What do you do outside of work?” and, “What’s the last book you read?” Be genuine about your passions and interests to avoid working in an environment that clashes with your values. Woodall says the goal should be to perform so well in the interview that even in the case that you do not get the specific job you are applying for, recruiters think of you for other roles. You want them to say to themselves, “Oh, I remember they nailed that interview and maybe they’ll be a good fit for this other role.” 2. Connect the dots between you and the company Chris Garinger has recruited workers for companies such as Tesla, Apple, Robinhood, and Salesforce. He advises candidates to “connect the endpoints like an API, or application program interface in tech. Your end point is a job at the company, and the starting point is you. Find every single opportunity where you can speak to or showcase your abilities (such as project work, school work, internship experience, etc.) and how that can directly relate to what it is the company is hiring for.”

He says it is the candidate’s job to research the company and role in detail, highlight key skills in the job description, and then share examples of how they have had directly translatable experience that match what the company is searching for. 3. Take ownership in your career The sad reality of applying for jobs is that you will lose more than you win. Many job seekers start to blame recruiters and hiring managers, or even criticize the recruitment process overall. Farah Sharghi, a former recruiter for companies such as Google, Uber, Lyft, and Tiktok, reveals that more candidates should “take ownership of their career.”

“Don’t blame anyone. Just be strategic about your résumé, be strategic about the interview process,” she says. “Remember that ‘quick and easy’ is a scam. Work hard, trust the process, put yourself in a position for the best opportunities, and the rest will fall into place.” 4. Be authentic and unapologetically yourself It is easy to fall into the trap of trying to be the “ideal candidate.” But Hannah Wolf, a campus recruiter at Spotify, tells me that “authenticity and being your genuine self is honestly the way to go. Show who you are, show up as you are, and know that companies like Spotify really appreciate people for their uniqueness and their diversity.” Candidates often try so hard to fit in that they sometimes sound like robots. You want to work at a company where you can add value and be your best self—your authentic self.

5. Lean on your recruiter Going through the recruitment process on your own and not asking for help can feel honorable, but you are missing out by not asking recruiters for help. “You should lean on your recruiter more than you think you should. They may be a part of forming some of the interview questions,” says Marisa Jones, a recruiter for Airbnb. “They’re going to know exactly what you should be focused on and what types of things each specific Hiring Manager is going to be looking for.” Bruce Smolen, a former talent acquisition lead at the Boston Consulting Group says that “as a recruiter, [he] cannot help you unless you are transparent with him. If your GPA is low because you had a recent family issue, let him know. Most candidates think that hiding information or even lying to recruiters is a good idea, but that could not be further from the truth. We are here to help you so lean on us.”

Don’t be afraid to ask your recruiter for tips on the interview process, how long the timeline will be, or even what the company and hiring manager are looking for. It is in a recruiter’s best interest to recruit the best talent that fits the company culture and meets the criteria established by the hiring manager. 6. Build your self-confidence According to Zippia, “40% of recruiters will not hire candidates who are not confident in themselves.” McKinsey & Company recruiter Erika Love recommends that candidates “strip away the, ‘I don’t have relevant experience. Will I be a good fit?’” thoughts.

“Instead, think about what you do have, what you do bring to the table, and leverage those skills to put yourself in a better light,” she says. According to Harris Poll, “39% of job seekers leave a bad impression due to confidence, voice quality, or lack of a smile.” Love argues that if you have reached the final round, the company sees your value and wants you to succeed.



If you are an introvert, self-confidence may not come naturally, especially during intimidating situations like job interviews. Jane Finkle, author of The Introvert’s Complete Career Guide, recommends that introverts prepare for interviews by practicing common questions to boost their confidence. Remember that we live in a narrative culture, says Finkle, and it’s vital to “tell a story that has a beginning, middle, and end. And the end is the most important; it reflects the outcome or result of a project.”



Another way to boost self confidence for job interviews is to “start talking about yourself as if you’re already on the team,” says Amanda Porter, former head of talent at GSV Ventures.



“Start to say ‘I or we will’ do something,” says Porter. She guarantees that this change in language, tone, and ownership will make the interviewers envision that you are on the team. 7. Understand interviewers want you to succeed Perhaps the most common thing recruiters have said to me is that they ultimately want applicants to succeed.

Leah Frank, senior manager of programs and internships at Bain & Company, and former recruiter at McKinsey & Company, says that applicants should adopt the “George Clooney Mindset.” “George Clooney used to fail all of his initial auditions since he thought the directors didn’t want him to succeed, similar to interviewing for a job,” she tells me. “So, adjust that mindset since the interviewers want you to get the offer. They’re not sitting there aiming to reject you. That would be a waste of their time. They are rooting for you.” To land your dream offer, practice mock interviews extensively, connect the dots between you and the company, take ownership in your career, be authentic and unapologetically yourself, lean on your recruiter, build your self confidence, and understand that interviewers want you to succeed.