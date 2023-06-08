BY Fast Company Executive Board5 minute read

It’s tough out there when you are trying to build brand recognition and rise above the noise. When you are just starting out in the marketplace as a business owner, how do you attract loyal clients and partnership deals?

Once your leadership team establishes a brand identity, it’s essential to continue to build and stand by that reputation. Below, 14 Fast Company Executive Board members discuss the most important factor in developing the brand identity that you want to be known for. 1. PUTTING YOUR STAFF, CULTURE, COLLABORATION, AND COMMUNITY FIRST It’s crucial for a company’s leadership team to put people, culture, collaboration, and community first. Plan content, events, and experiences that involve your most talented experts; share your values, industry perspectives, and real-world examples of how your team and partners are designing new products and services or experimenting with the latest technologies to shape the future of their industry for the better. – Val Vacante, dentsu

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

2. DETERMINING THE BRAND’S PURPOSE TO EXIST Why are you here? That’s the question every startup business owner should ask themselves before even considering how else to express their brand to anyone else. A brand’s purpose should be the foundation from which an identity is built. And then, they can decide what type of experience the brand needs to deliver to live up to its promise and build its reputation. – Samantha Choi, Manual Labor Studio Corporation 3. FINDING A WAY TO STAND OUT FROM COMPETITORS

It’s important to stand out from the crowd. As the leader of a startup company, you have to clearly differentiate your brand from the rest of the pack. The branding has to be clear, consistent, and memorable. It is really hard to be memorable when your brand “looks” like all the others. As a startup, go with a clear plan to disrupt the status quo and live out the branding. – Jeff Morrison, Medical Leverage, a communications company 4. DELIVERING QUALITY CUSTOMER SERVICE AND SATISFACTION Keeping the customer first and at the center of everything is a critical factor in developing a strong brand for startups. Any startup has to compete with the strong market players that it is disrupting. Therefore, the best “brand ambassadors” are its customers and community. Ensuring that the offering works and the support and service are stellar, going beyond in every facet, is what makes customers rave about your product. – Bharath Yadla, Workato

5. LIVING UP TO YOUR BRAND’S PROMISES Say what you do; do what you say. Do it 100% of the time, no matter what. It sounds so simple, but it’s absolutely essential for people to know that your brand delivers and that the words its leaders promote to potential consumers truly matter. – Rich DePencier, Chief Outsiders 6. CREATING A CLEAR BRAND MESSAGE THAT’S EASY TO UNDERSTAND

With increasing amounts of staged social media, authenticity is at a premium. Creating a clear brand that is understood and aligned from within is vital. Next, invest time to ensure that alignment is understood at all levels of the company, observed across modalities and platforms, and most importantly, seen through actions. – Camille Preston, AIM Leadership, LLC 7. DESIGNING PRACTICAL PRODUCTS AND SERVICES THAT RESONATE Companies that offer a sense of purpose are more appealing to customers. While it’s nice if your product or service simplifies a customer’s life, it’s even better if your mission aligns with things that matter to them in their daily lives. In fact, customers long to connect with your brand’s mission on a deep, emotional level. Aim to be the kind of brand that customers can’t imagine living without. – Kristi Melani, Telesign

advertisement

8. ALIGNING LEADERSHIP, CSR, INNOVATION, AND PR MESSAGING Consumers are more detailed and informed than ever. Leadership, corporate social responsibility, innovation, and public relations messaging must be cohesively aligned as well as engage the consumer. – Ben Sever, Phoenix Portfolio Partners 9. OFFERING ADDED VALUE

Whether it’s product-market fit or value proposition, you need to provide great value to your clients. Your products or services need to be cheaper, faster, and better than the competition. Otherwise, you are on your way out and don’t know it yet. Once you add value and great customer service—both internally and externally—your reputation will take care of itself beyond your wildest imagination. – Walid Al-Hajj, Technium Consulting Inc. 10. REMAINING CONSISTENT IN ALL THAT YOU DO Consistency is the most important factor in developing a strong brand identity and reputation for a startup. It builds trust and credibility, communicates a clear and unified brand message, and creates a distinct and recognizable identity. Building a strong brand identity takes time, effort, and a strategic approach that aligns all aspects of your brand with your core values and mission. – Scott Baradell, Idea Grove

11. STAYING COHERENT WITH HOW YOUR BRAND OPERATES Coherence is key. It doesn’t matter what you say, what fantastic picture you paint, or what words you use to telegraph to your team and the world about who you are, how you operate, and what makes you different. If it’s not built into the DNA of the organization and operationalized on a daily basis, the cognitive dissonance and lack of coherence will be read (rightly) as inauthentic, and your brand will be dead on arrival. – Jonathan Fields, Spark Endeavors | Good Life Project® 12. FOLLOWING A VISION AND UNDERSTANDING THE CHANGING MARKET TRENDS

A successful brand stays ahead by following a vision and understanding market trends. There is a clear difference between long-lasting and short-lived trends. Therefore, it is important to keep your brand marketing strategy authentic, trendy, and memorable. Nowadays, people want to connect with brands that share their values and create a strong community. – Gergo Vari, Lensa 13. LEARNING CUSTOMER PREFERENCES, PAIN POINTS, AND EXPECTATIONS Gaining insights into the preferences, pain points, and expectations of potential users is crucial for crafting a brand design that customers resonate with. Visual elements such as logos, color schemes, and typography should be consistent and reflect the brand’s personality and values. All channels, whether online or offline, should carry the same brand message and visual design qualities. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion