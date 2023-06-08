This is why mass unemployment should worry us more than sentient AI

BY Michael Wilkowski5 minute read

As the chief technology officer at a rapidly-expanding company that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) for some of the world’s leading banks, I was disappointed to hear that entrepreneur Elon Musk, Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, and other tech experts were questioning the purpose of AI and calling for a temporary pause in the development of controversial black box AI solutions.

My first instinct was to disregard their open letter as nothing more than impassioned scribbles by a group of tech investors who missed the AI train and are now gripped with anxiety as they watch the last carriages leave the station. When I read the letter, one particular sentence stood out: “Should we develop nonhuman minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart, obsolete, and replace us?” Since the beginning of the year, I’ve heard countless people express similar fears, which seem rooted in a Hollywood-inspired obsession with sentient robots, cyborgs, and androids.

Honestly, I find such confessions a little strange because, although everyone’s getting excited because these technologies have just been introduced to the wider public, AI has been with us for many years. These machines learn continuously and eventually they’ll become cleverer than humans. But we’re nowhere near the place where they’re smart enough to self-propagate and endanger our lives. Machines can only achieve the objectives that we set for them. If we build, develop, and establish an inherent goal to make the model somehow improve itself, then yes, this will be possible. But the machines that don’t have this goal in mind and are incapable of creating these types of thoughts. And perhaps more importantly, we’re yet to establish a framework to improve machines in this way. Technically, we’re still very limited in terms of processing.

Personally, I think the biggest danger where AI is concerned relates to the topics of universal basic income (UBI) and joblessness. UBI is a social welfare proposal that aims to provide a country’s entire population with guaranteed income payments. Over the past 50 years, the governments of European nations such as Sweden and Switzerland have debated the feasibility of introducing the scheme and, previously, I would never have advocated for this type of social program. But now I think UBI will be essential in the near future if governments don’t figure out an alternative strategy to address the mass unemployment that our rapid adoption of AI technology will eventually trigger. A lot of roles are going to become redundant and it will take time for people to learn new skills and find replacement positions.

Most of the jobs in specialist sectors such as data science, communications, and engineering will be safe, and although bots will eventually replace people in retail sales, humans will always be needed to sell some things. Why? Because humans have no problem saying no when they know they’re dealing with a machine. In contrast, the human approach develops trust, builds relationships, and leaves you thinking, “Maybe this person can help me.” Although selling is a taxing and very unstable business, this type of work will become more important because it’s unlikely that AI will be able to negotiate the sales process. Still, I don’t think we have to worry about AI taking over everyone’s jobs yet. It will take time for people to figure out exactly what AI can do, even more time to integrate all the systems, and years to write and enact legislation that will allow for the inclusion of regulated industries.

Replacing humans would be a long and complicated process involving the simultaneous integration of global systems across all sectors. To give you some context, integrating two businesses takes between six and 12 months. Additionally, there are data-sharing challenges such as: Large-language black box models such as Google’s Lamda and Bard, and Microsoft-financed chatbot ChatGPT neither share their details with banks, nor do they explain how their decisions are made. Moreover, these models apply initial prompts and preprocessing that are maintained as private property and never shared with the wider public. U.S. banks are legally obliged to seek approval from their model risk management teams before using an AI model, which makes their use of black box models difficult. As a result, the integration of systems is usually a lengthy process that requires approval from all the necessary regulators. Although members of the EU approved a proposal for the passing of AI regulation known as the Artificial Intelligence Act in December 2022, no laws currently exist to accelerate the integration process.

advertisement

Even after everyone agrees who’ll be liable and accountable if something goes wrong, it’ll probably take another three to five years to establish a legal framework that can test and approve this system. According to the World Economic Forum’s 2020 Future of Jobs Report, AI is set to cause huge disruption in the employment market by replacing around 85 million jobs by 2025. However, the report also notes that AI will help to create approximately 97 million new job opportunities, so the process will be gradual, not something that’s going to happen in 2023.

Looking at research, I estimate training an AI model costs between $10 million and $15 million, and that price does not include expenses for staff and experimentation. Initially the hardware will be relatively small, but a model that requires more and more power to improve itself will need tens of thousands of machines for hosting and processing. Building, training, and retraining this type of model requires huge resources, and we’re simply not there yet. Theoretically, anything is possible, but it’s not possible a machine that controls a large number of resources will suddenly say, “I’m going to improve myself,” and simultaneously hack into 100 global data centers.

My opinion may change if the state of technology is different in six months. But as things stand today, this type of malicious action requires a lot of resources and is just not possible. It’s been five months since the launch of the popular chatbot ChatGPT. In that time, there’s been much debate, but very little has really changed and I doubt there’ll be any major developments during the next five months. From the perspective of an AI expert with over 20 years of experience in computer engineering, mass unemployment is a far more pressing issue than conscious, rebellious technologies.

While I understand how lots of people could quickly become unemployed because of technology, I don’t agree with the premise that AI is an imminent threat to human existence. After all, who’s going to spend billions of dollars to build an AI model that attacks humans? These things are market-driven and people invest to make money. How will investors turn a profit if there are no shoppers left to purchase products? I think people should be more concerned about the gradual loss of jobs and the retraining needed to acquire new skills. Yes, we have more tools to help us build and develop faster, but an increasing number of resources are required, including lots of clever people which is challenging because they’re really hard to find.