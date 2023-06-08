‘Leader’ is more than just a title—it comes with legit power. Here’s how to use it authentically

BY Tiffany Danko and Susan Vroman7 minute read

It is one thing to understand what makes a team effective—quite another to be an effective team leader. When teams work, members know their roles, understand their accountabilities, and are clear on who is authorized to do what. The best teams are led by individuals who can make these things happen, whom the members trust, and who are authentically comfortable in their roles.

However, what happens when the unique culture you are leading in your team is challenged by organizational mandates? When the company needs you to say or do things that don’t feel right for your team? How do leaders maintain their authenticity in challenging times? Unfortunately, it is not atypical for something to go sideways at work. Scope creeps and budgets get cut (sometimes manpower does too). The front line of communication for most employees is their manager. While some companies pride themselves on the frequency and intensity of changes they withstand (and insist it builds agility and innovation), most of their leaders are the ones heeding the burden of “walking the company line.” When we field questions from coaching our clients, one of the main themes is, “How can I lead the team my way when the company needs me to be someone else?” While working with a recent tech client, one manager expressed that they did not agree with the company’s new policy on remote/hybrid work. While they agreed with enabling flex-time to complete work, they indicated that the team worked best when they came together to vet out ideas, build off of one another’s concepts, and to talk freely with one another. The company’s policy empowered everyone to “come in as you wish” (without set days or hours), but the manager was frustrated that employees were coming different days and never collaborating. And, when members of their team also complained, the manager wanted to create their own rules . . . or at the very least confide in the team members that they were also frustrated. They were, in short, conflicted. The difference between what this manager recognized as a needed step, establishing shared work times to promote collaboration, differed from the organization’s work policy and its espoused value of ultra-flexible work.

When someone is given a formal leadership role, one with legitimate power, it is more than just a title. There is an expectation that a manager, lead, or director supervises both processes and/or people to accomplish organizational goals. Formal leaders must enact the values that the organization formally espouses in doing their work. This shapes the leadership of those within the organization, just as their leadership strengths and preferences shape the organization itself through their actions. Authentic leadership requires three main ideas: Be true to yourself

Maintain strict coherence between your feelings and actions

Make values-based choices Authentic leaders know their own values, interests, and drivers and lead themselves and others accordingly. An authentic leader would not choose to stay in a situation (or organization) that is not an appropriate fit. In theory, if an environment does not clearly align, the authentic leader will either choose to leave or cultivate an environment that is more comfortable.

It is precisely this second option that seems to get some leaders into trouble. Authentic leadership involves building trust within an organization, both up and down the chain of leadership. A leader whose priorities are misaligned with an organization will not only experience a personal dissonance with the larger value set but also create that contrast with others as well. As a leader, you are ultimately acting on behest of the organization. If a leader elects to stray from a value or program the organization has espoused without informing their followers, it is possible that the entire team may go rogue unwittingly. If a manager informs the team that they are deliberately disavowing a company ordinance, conflict will likely arise. Either the team members will side with the leader who they see as the champion for a cause, or, they will feel conflicted about following this leader knowing their actions are mutinous. Either way, trust and accountability may be significantly diminished by the organizational subculture the rogue leader thereby creates. That’s why it is imperative that for an organizational leader to truly be successful, authentic leadership must be in alignment with the vision and values of the organization for success.

This does not mean that managers cannot establish their own team culture or protocols. The greatest leaders we have worked with and for ourselves have cultivated safe and supportive environments in which their direct reports could thrive. Authentic leaders’ styles come through in their work and their actions, and can be extraordinarily meaningful to their teams. The challenge, however, is if the leader does not feel comfortable at the workplace and tries to create their own experience for their teams that is actually at odds with organizational structures and supports. Therefore, when we are asked how managers can stay authentic if the way they want to lead their teams differs from organizational mandates, we suggest asking three questions of our own.

Why do you work for this organization? Everyone starts with an organization for a reason—because they are excited by the mission, values, purpose, product, service, or something else. Recall what the organization’s vision is and consider why and how you joined it in the first place. As you do this, think about the organization’s strategy and priorities. In a leadership position, you should understand this and how it aligns (or doesn’t) with your own values and priorities. For example, each of the U.S. military services have their own core values, which define the service at a foundational level. Leaders have an obligation to act in accordance with those core values, such as “Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty” (U.S. Coast Guard). Authentic leadership means consciously connecting with your sense of purpose/being at the organization and then building it into your own actions. Military officers progress in their careers due to authentic connections and a willingness to serve the country enacting these values every day. Knowing your own organization’s core values, vision, and mission provide the foundational guide for authentic leadership aligned for a successful outcome.

Do you trust the leaders you work for? When we talk about authentic leadership, we also talk about trust in organizational relationships. If you are a leader and are asked to enact a policy or manage a change, consider who is asking you to do what. If you trust them, you can trust their judgement in representing the organization and the soundness of the direction. In turn, your followers will look to your reaction to company initiatives and actions; if you are seen to accept and embrace change, so will they be. In both of these scenarios, we credit authentic leaders who are able to build trusting relationships, with appropriate levels of information, feedback, and support for their actions. We have ample evidence of the benefits of a high-trust organization, so it behooves organizations to support leaders who can build trust through authentic actions. In the military, one of the most commonly cited reasons for a leader to be removed from command is “loss of confidence in their ability to command.” This means that that senior leadership does not trust that individual’s actions, and that the leader’s subordinates are also probably experiencing significant levels of distrust and loss of confidence in the organization’s values and mission.

Deliberate leadership development and training, providing a sound and stable organizational structure to support trusting relationships, and promoting opportunities for leaders at all levels to take part in organizational decision-making can all build a culture of trust for authentic leaders. What is the potential if things go right? Authentic leadership can encourage those throughout an organization to be part of a major effort, even in difficult circumstances. While a direction or decision may seem to be inconsistent with your values, it is important to consider the positive impact it may yield, for all stakeholders. Consider if the potential outcome would actually generate results that do align to your authentic value set. Just as we posit great leaders delegate both tasks and authority, if the ends may justify the means, the actions may be worthwhile to accept and embrace.

Seeing this correlation may enable you to reconcile your objections and enable you to truly enact an authentic approach to leading your people and the work needed. Ultimately, when your values align to those of your organization, great things can happen. In 2010, U.S. Coast Guard [former] Commandant Thad Allen led a multi-organizational effort to respond to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. His response required a coordinated effort of federal, state, and local agencies, as well as cultivating support from private industry, environmental organizations, and the concerned public. Throughout this effort, Allen advocated “you have to lead from everywhere.” In this way, Allen was an authentic leader. He demonstrated an understanding of how his own values and actions fit within the larger context and organization, ultimately building trust in the process through his actions. Honesty and transparency can be critical for effective action. Leading authentically enables a path for success when you envision the potential for positive outcomes, beyond a simple vision statement, but rather an idea of how a leader and subordinates work together within the framework of shared values and ideas to accomplish the goals of an organization. Admiral Grace Hopper, a groundbreaking pioneer in computing, said that “You manage things, you lead people.” By leading with vision and authenticity, everyone can succeed.