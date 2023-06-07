The creators of Replika unveil a new AI dating app called Blush

Luka, the creators behind the enormously popular AI friendbot called Replika, is releasing a new app meant specifically for dating and strengthening relationships.
The new app, called Blush, is available in open beta starting Wednesday. It’s targeted in part at people who were using Replika for romantic and sexual relationships. (The company faced pressure earlier this year after removing the ability for adult interactions from Replika but later restored that function after user outcry.) Now, users will have a dedicated space for practicing and feeling more confident when it comes to intimacy.
“We decided that it wouldn’t be right to try and have it all in one app, to try and make Replika the everything friend, a companion for everything,” says Replika’s chief product officer Rita Popova. Blush is free for users. There’s also a premium offering for $99 a year that offers access to more characters and a better match rate.
The team worked with professional therapists and relationship experts to build out the platform to foster healthier in-person experiences. Blush users are met with a feed of different characters. Similar to traditional dating apps, users can read the AI-created characters’ bios and decide whether or not to chat with them. The ability to chat and learn different characters’ personalities is meant to help users practice their communication skills and flirting, Popova says.
The company designed the characters with a variety of real-life attributes in mind, factoring in different attachment styles and personality traits. Users can then get to know these characters and have what Popova says is a more realistic experience. Users also have the ability to go on “dates” with the characters in breakout chat rooms where the chat history isn’t logged.
“Getting that connection on dating apps is really difficult, talking to people, figuring out how to get to know someone, is really difficult and I feel like the best way to address it is practice,” she adds.
The characters are able to set boundaries and end conversations, which mimics how real life interactions occur, “so that we make sure this is really just a part of your life and not like the entire replacement for all your relationships,” Popova says.