The creators of Replika unveil a new AI dating app called Blush

The new app, called Blush, is available in open beta starting Wednesday. It’s targeted in part at people who were using Replika for romantic and sexual relationships. (The company faced pressure earlier this year after removing the ability for adult interactions from Replika but later restored that function after user outcry.) Now, users will have a dedicated space for practicing and feeling more confident when it comes to intimacy.

“We decided that it wouldn’t be right to try and have it all in one app, to try and make Replika the everything friend, a companion for everything,” says Replika’s chief product officer Rita Popova. Blush is free for users. There’s also a premium offering for $99 a year that offers access to more characters and a better match rate.

The team worked with professional therapists and relationship experts to build out the platform to foster healthier in-person experiences. Blush users are met with a feed of different characters. Similar to traditional dating apps, users can read the AI-created characters’ bios and decide whether or not to chat with them. The ability to chat and learn different characters’ personalities is meant to help users practice their communication skills and flirting, Popova says.