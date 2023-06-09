BY Zachary Petit3 minute read

The Office of Ordinary Things has dubbed the new book, CDR Primer, one of the most impactful projects the design studio has ever worked on . . . “and quite possibly will ever work on.”

And they’re right: By exploring the subject of carbon-dioxide removal (CDR) through a variety of perspectives, CDR Primer is a book that could indeed aid humanity’s battle to mitigate the havoc we’ve wrought on the planet. [Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] But you’ve got to get people to read it first. And in an ideal world that includes not just the climate pros it’s primarily written for, but also the general public impacted by climate change at large—a group not typically targeted by such projects. CDR Primer is a beautiful book, and that’s by design. Throughout his career, Office of Ordinary Things founder Jonny Black has produced everything from coffee-table titles to editorial projects for magazines. And here, he and the project team have created an antidote to the often dense, inaccessible design that tends to pervade materials in the field of climate data.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] “We all agreed it should be different from every other piece of scientific literature,” he says, noting that he had previously worked on the progressive-looking branding for the climate-action nonprofit CarbonPlan with founder Jeremy Freeman, who served as an editor on CDR Primer. “They wanted to push it even further with this, and really do something that would catch people’s attention.” [Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] Black adds that contrary to the typical design strategy of swinging hard in the direction of an aesthetic and anticipating meeting somewhere in the middle, the CDR team trusted the studio and accepted its first proposal—though they were “nervous, but giddy,” Black says. “They were like, Whoa—can we do this?” The biggest challenge Black and co. faced: uniting the wildly varied topics and voices from across the book’s 39 contributors. That meant developing a simple, clear, uniform data-visualization strategy, and adhering to a single type family (Suisse), among other elements, to ensure consistency.

[Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] The die-cut black cover, meanwhile, is free of text and dominated by a trio of downward-facing arrows. Black says they imply a drop in carbon, with the gradient radiating from hot to cool. Ultimately, the mark becomes a signature element of the book, and just maybe the CDR movement at large: “We’re not at all trying to standardize it,” he says, “but we’re putting something out there that’s simple enough for other people to take and copy and run with.” [Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] Staying true to the tenets of the project, the team used only 100% post-consumer recycled paper. Rather than deploy a standard heavy book board for the cover—which commands higher emissions—they folded a thinner (hence, lighter) board stock in on itself and secured it with a water-based glue, employing a lighter paper in the interior to further offset the book’s weight, and thus impact. [Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] Still, with a complementary website—one that employs a variety of its own techniques, such as a solar-powered server, to minimize impact—one wonders: Why publish a book at all?

advertisement

It’s a question Black had at the outset of the project, as well. The CDR team wanted a print book to further legitimize the endeavor in the field—and moreover, to reach the broadest audience possible. [Image: The Office of Ordinary Things] As for who that audience is, Black says that those dipping a toe into the subject will find accessible entry points, and scientists and others involved in the field will take a deep dive into the denser data. Regardless, the book highlights another issue at large: The bar for science communication has typically been low, Black says. “Scientists aren’t designers, and that’s okay. But I think when you’re dealing with topics that are this important, you have to make something that not only communicates well . . . but is aesthetically pleasing,” he says. “[We set] a high bar for not only the data, and not only the research and the peer review, but also the aesthetic and the design—every little detail.”