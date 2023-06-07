The world’s first zero-emission cruise ship will have sails covered in solar panels

[Image: Vard Design/Hurtigruten]

The team saw that climate goals from some other companies were “very far off in time and very vague,” says Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten Norway. “So, we wanted to do it differently.” They recognized the major climate challenges faced by the shipping industry, which is responsible for around 3% of total emissions. After a detailed study of what might be technologically possible, they set a concrete goal of building the ship by 2030. Because construction will need to begin by 2027, it left only a few years to prototype and test some components that have never been used before. It will likely be the first zero-emissions cruise ship in the world.

[Image: Vard Design/Hurtigruten]

Onboard, in a concept design that the company revealed today, three first-of-a-kind massive “wing rigs,” or specially designed sails, can capture both wind energy and solar power. The sails are retractable, so the ship can travel under bridges, following the same coastal route that the company has used for more than a century. When the wind or sun conditions are right, they automatically rise, extending up to 164 feet high, with more than 8,000 square feet of wind surface and 16,000 square feet of solar panels. (In the summer, under Norway’s midnight sun, the solar panels can generate energy continuously.)

[Image: Vard Design/Hurtigruten]

The wind and solar power will help charge large batteries that can also plug in to charge on renewable energy when the ship stops at certain ports. Because the company travels along the coast of Norway with frequent stops, battery power is possible: On a cross-ocean journey, batteries would have to be so large that it wouldn’t make sense. Even now, the batteries that the company will need to use don’t yet exist; Hurtigruten is working with multiple partners, including a battery developer, to bring everything to fruition.