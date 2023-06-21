3 red flags that mean your team is burned out

We all have bad days. And when things feel like they’re going wrong, it can be great to reach out to the other members of your team for a lift. Indeed, a great resilience strategy is to invigorate your connections to your colleagues to draw energy from them.

But what if everyone hits the doldrums at the same time? Before you can try to turn things around, you have to start by reading the signs indicating that the entire team is burned out. Here’s what to look out for—especially if you’re in a leadership role:

Widespread apathy

Have you ever had a meeting scheduled for late on a Friday afternoon after a long week? The meeting organizer just had to make sure that a group got together. The meeting starts, and nobody has brought any energy—except perhaps the organizer. Everyone else just wants to get out of there as quickly as possible with as little engagement as possible because their brains are fried.

When that happens on a Friday afternoon, it’s no cause for alarm. Let everyone go home, get some rest, and come back Monday ready and recharged. But when every meeting (no matter when it happens) starts feeling like a Friday afternoon, the team may actually be burned out.