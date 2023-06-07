Workplace bullying is costing your company. Here are 5 ways to stop it

BY Megan Carle4 minute read

I am one of the estimated 80 million Americans who have experienced workplace bullying.

The carnage that bullies leave in their wakes is costly for companies large and small. Their behavior hurts those they’ve targeted but also impacts the companies that reward and promote them because of (or despite) their tactics. In fact, researchers have found that bullying and other types of abusive behaviors cost American businesses $300 billion annually in lost productivity, absenteeism, turnover, and increased medical costs. When a person is being bullied, they spend 52% of their day doing things other than working and the resignation rate of those who have been targeted by a bully is 23%. I can relate. After a nearly 30-year career at Nike, I decided to leave the company I loved, and at which I had spent more than half my life. Despite my raising alarms and reporting their behavior, my bully was allowed to stay.

Today, the leadership approach of allowing workplace bullies to act without consequences is no longer effective nor acceptable. Many leaders used to turn a blind eye to the actions of workplace bullies consciously, or subconsciously, to thin out the herd, believing that the strongest workers would tough it out and pick up the pieces. But employees are no longer going to tolerate bullies inflicting abuse. Talent will walk, as we have seen play out in the Great Resignation. Sustaining profits matters, but I believe sustaining a healthy workplace culture (and a happily functioning workforce) matters more. Workplace bullying is pervasive, and I have found that the toll that it takes on a company’s culture is directly tied to the toll it takes on a company’s bottom line. One-half of U.S. employees saying bullying has affected them at work. This is a problem for companies everywhere, of every size, and in every industry. So, what can you do to make sure bullies don’t cause your employees to walk away? Here are five steps leaders can take.

1. Report your current culture First, evaluate your current workplace culture. Workplace bullying doesn’t just happen. It feeds on a culture of missteps, microaggressions, and mixed messages. Measure the healthy and unhealthy markers that make up your organization’s culture. Healthy markers are found in companies that are purpose and mission oriented, not solely profit oriented. Healthy markers are easy to find in organizations that collaboratively solve problems versus a top-down autocratic approach. Healthy markers can be spotted in companies whose leaders tailor their style to meet the needs of their employees. Because unhealthy markers aren’t always easy to find, it may be necessary to bring in an outside team to ensure that you’re being honest in this assessment. 2. Gather feedback It is crucial that you listen to your workforce. Do people sound joyful? Or are they telling you, as one person told me for my book, “administration is distant if not invisible; communication is sterile, emotionless; abusive leadership is rewarded; it’s all about status and protecting one’s job.” When an employee tells you there’s a bad actor at your company, you must take this information seriously. Be sure to evaluate the so-called “bad seed,” and find that seed the help they need. You may need to strip the individual of management responsibilities and shepherd them back to an individual contributor role where they can do less damage. You may need to let them go. But you must lead with integrity and courage for the health of your workplace. 3. Make a game plan If you find that there are more unhealthy workplace markers than healthy ones in place, put together a concrete game plan to make things right. For example, ensure that your employee handbook has a clearly stated zero tolerance policy toward bullying. You might also hire a chief culture officer who is independent of your chief human resources officer. By moving toward a more explicit organizational design that centers a healthy company culture, your team will be better able to proactively, and practically, combat bullying.

4. Talk about it Communication is key. Leaders cannot over communicate the values of the company, the assessment tools for the organization’s culture, and the alignment between who you are externally and how you treat your employees internally. You can actually act against workplace bullying simply by talking the talk. Setting clear rules and assigning referees with accountability and repercussions is walking the walk. 5. Prioritize cultural health Just as patients go in for checkups, so too must workplaces be scanned for behavioral abnormalities. This should include an annual review of your organization’s health, which can offer you an updated, accurate, and honest diagnosis; the establishment of a treatment plan; and frequent follow-ups throughout the year to help your company meet its goal of zero-tolerance for bullying. Two months after I walked away from my job at Nike, my bully was let go for bullying someone else. I like to think that my raising the alarm bells helped the next person. But it shouldn’t have taken that long for this to happen.