Unity Software stock price surges on news of Apple’s Vision Pro headset. Here’s what’s happening

After years of rumors and speculation, Apple finally unveiled its mixed-reality headset. The device, called the Vision Pro , made its debut at the company’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) yesterday alongside reveals of new Macs and iOS 17 , the next-generation iPhone operating system.

But then something odd happened. After Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro, the company’s stock price dropped. At the same time, the stock price for much smaller tech company, Unity Software, surged. Both movements were due to the Vision Pro. Here’s what you need to know.