I’m a neurodiverse leader. Here is how I learned to own my story at work (and how you can too)

Creating a better work environment for all by embracing neurodiversity sounds promising, and the concept has gained ground in the workplace. But implementing diversity and inclusion takes time and effort, and for now it’s mainly the consulting industry embracing a turnaround.

It’s already complicated enough to deal with age, race, and sexuality when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Yet imagine navigating the mostly uncharted waters of neurodiversity. (And don’t even get me started on the growing number of ADHD “experts” popping up on Instagram like weeds.) Let’s put down the guitar and stop singing “kumbaya” for a moment and focus on what’s truly important: What is your own story? From employers to neurodivergent leadership, more and more people feel empowered to share their stories. Still, before spilling the beans about a diagnosis of autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you must carefully consider who you are talking to in the workplace. From my experience as a neurodiverse leader, this is how to navigate the risks of sharing your neurodiversity story at work. Know your audience Sharing your personal story can be powerful and empowering, but ensure you do it safely and comfortably. Brené Brown advises doing due diligence on who has earned the right to listen. Just because someone like Simon Sinek opened up about his adult ADHD diagnosis in the most charming talk about how disorganized he is on Instagram Live (and people seem to love him even more for it) doesn’t mean you have to share everything about yourself with everyone.

By carefully considering the audience—their level of trustworthiness, empathy, and influence—you can make an informed decision about sharing your neurodiversity story in the workplace. Are your colleagues trustworthy and able to keep secrets, or do they gossip about everything? Consider whether they are open-minded and empathetic. Do they already know something about neurodiversity, or do they still have outdated views on mental health? If they’re the latter, consider keeping your story to yourself to avoid attempts from self-appointed “experts” on mental health who say things like: “Nobody can focus these days.” Remember, Rainman may be the only neurodiverse person they’ve ever heard of.

Also, think about the consequences of your actions. Will your leader—who just put themselves into the spotlight with their nonlinear thinking because they believe ADHD is the new thing that separates managers from leaders—still give you the side-eye because they don’t need more complexity in their own chaos? Or will they offer you a high five? It may be time to call in a favor from a trusted mentor or supervisor to get their take on the situation. You are not Prince Harry Personal branding and employer branding with your neurodiversity might work for some, but remember: You are not Prince Harry, the royal leader of vulnerability, or Gabor Maté, the Canadian physician who recently diagnosed Harry with attention deficit disorder (ADD) live during a paid event. Remember that if you work in a company where the diversity and inclusion efforts may be meant only to serve environmental, social, and governance criteria, you might consider not becoming a token for that.

On the other hand, diversity in the workplace is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates: You never know what you’re going to get, but it could lead to some innovative breakthroughs. Consider the likes of Greta Thunberg, Elon Musk, Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, and others who are always a few galaxies ahead of the rest of us. Despite (or even because of) their quirks, they’ve managed to carve their path. As Sinek said, “ADHD is my superpower.” So own your neurodiverse story and embrace your unique perspective, because who knows where it might take you. Avoiding the superpower narrative But remember, owning your neurodiverse story means recognizing that you are enough just as you are. Don’t let the superpower narrative create unnecessary pressure. There are many stereotypes about neurodiversity growing due to lack of knowledge. Be aware of conscious and unconscious biases, and when you decide to share your story, always remember that only some people will be interested to hear it, and first and foremost you should protect yourself. The good thing is that you are not a brand but a human being with a unique experience. So try to avoid fitting your story into a neat, glossy, airbrushed narrative. Share only with those who will appreciate and respect it and know who is worth hearing it and who is not. The goal is to educate ourselves and create a work environment where everyone feels valued and supported, regardless of their neurotype.