10 ways leaders may be unintentionally excluding staff of color, and how to be a better ally

As society progresses toward a more equitable future, the importance of allyship is increasingly recognized. Businesses are key players in this change, with their leaders holding the responsibility to set the tone for inclusive and supportive workplaces.

Does that resonate? You classify yourself as a good person who would never knowingly exclude or discriminate, and you say that you are an ally to your staff of color. However, when you review your actions over the past 12 months, can you think of any specific acts of allyship that you have contributed to create a more inclusive business? Many good people struggle to know what daily acts of allyship look like and are oblivious to the daily acts of exclusion they commit. Here are 10 ways that leaders may be unintentionally excluding their staff of color, and ways that you can counteract them.

Interrupting or speaking over team members This can make team members feel that their contributions are not valued, especially if they notice that it’s only them this happens to. Sometimes this can happen because of impatience with an accent, communication style, or someone whose first language isn’t the same as the majority group. You can counteract this by actively listening and waiting for team members to finish speaking before responding. Create space in the meeting for everyone to contribute. You can counter others who may seek to interrupt the speaker by saying, “I’d like to hear the rest of the point X was making.” Failing to give credit where it’s due When you take credit for the work of others, it can make team members feel undervalued and excluded.

You can counteract this by publicly acknowledging and thanking team members for their contributions. Ask them to present their work in spaces that they would not usually be invited to, and ensure that their name is clearly cited on the work they produce. Focusing only on certain team members When you consistently engage only with certain team members, it can create cliques and make other team members feel left out. This often happens because of affinity bias: We are drawn to those who are like us. You can counteract this by actively engaging with all team members and seeking to involve everyone in discussions and decision-making processes. Become more aware of the people you spend time with, take time to get to know all of your staff’s interests, and give extra time to those who you haven’t previously to even things up.

Using exclusive language You may use jargon or exclusive language that can make team members feel excluded, especially if they are not familiar with the terminology. Someone from a different background may be unfamiliar with certain idioms and sayings. You can counteract this by using clear, plain language that everyone can understand, providing a glossary of terms and explaining any idioms that you inadvertently use. Ignoring diversity and inclusion You may fail to consider the needs and perspectives of your colleagues of color, which can make them feel excluded in the workplace. For example, you may have a uniform policy that requires colleagues to wear a hat that does not work with dreadlocks. Or you may organize a gathering without considering those who don’t drink alcohol or eat certain types of food.

You can counteract this by making a point of understanding and addressing any barriers to diversity and inclusion in the workplace, and by fostering a culture of respect and understanding. Lack of diversity in recruitment and promotion processes If you are not actively recruiting and promoting staff from diverse backgrounds, you may be limiting the opportunities available to these individuals. Ensure that your team is diverse and reflects the population it serves or wants to serve in the future. Utilize different outlets to advertise jobs and reach a more diverse set of applicants. Review your job postings to be sure you’re using inclusive language. And put together diverse recruitment panels, with panel members having an equal say in the outcome.

Biases in decision-making You may not even realize that you have biases that affect how you interact with staff from different backgrounds. This can lead to unfair treatment and missed opportunities. Educate yourself on the many unconscious biases that we all have and get support to challenge yours. Address any bias or discrimination that you notice in your business with care and respect. For example, phrases like “I don’t see them as a leader” or “They’re just not the right fit” are often code for bias, which should be challenged with facts. Lack of cultural awareness and sensitivity You might not be knowledgeable about the cultures and customs of different ethnic groups and may not understand the experiences and perspectives of diverse staff members.

Promote cultural awareness and sensitivity through training and education, and celebrate diversity and cultural traditions within the team and the wider organization. Inadequate support for staff of color You may not be providing the necessary resources and support for staff from different backgrounds to succeed in their roles and advance their careers. Get to know your colleagues of color, understand their ambitions, what their strengths and development areas are, and work with them to level the playing field. For example, they may need support understanding how to navigate the politics of the organization.

Exclusive work culture You may not be actively promoting a culture of inclusivity and respect for differences and may instead be creating or contributing to an environment in which staff from diverse backgrounds feel excluded or unwelcome. Encourage open communication and foster a safe space where all team members feel comfortable sharing their opinions and ideas. Actively seek out and listen to diverse perspectives. Creating an inclusive and equitable environment requires continuous attention and effort. Allyship is all about taking action.