Cruise will start ‘rescuing’ extra food from San Francisco restaurants

Autonomous driving venture Cruise is partnering with Replate, a meal-finding nonprofit, to “rescue” extra food from local businesses and restaurants and deliver them to local organizations in need.

The companies are starting the project in San Francisco, with plans to scale operations to multiple other cities by the end of the year. Currently, Cruise’s autonomous, all-electric vehicles are picking up items from Blue Bottle and delivering to a nonprofit called HealthRIGHT 360.

Every year, about 119 billion pounds of food is wasted in the U.S., which equates to more than $408 billion, according to Feeding America. That food waste also generates significant greenhouse gas emissions. A 2021 EPA report estimated that U.S. food waste leads to 170 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent GHG emissions—the emissions equivalent of 42 coal-fired power plants.

“The whole goal is to create even more impact with a smaller footprint,” says Amanda Lenaghan, Cruise’s director of social impact. “And I think that’s really important because the communities that are being served are also those who are often most impacted by climate change as well.”