How Apple’s Vision Pro has reshaped the VR market

The long-awaited reveal of the Vision Pro earlier this month came with several surprises, perhaps none bigger than the staggering price tag of the mixed-reality device. While no existing VR or AR device is cheap, convincing consumers or power users to pay $3,499 (or more) is going to be an uphill battle when the device launches early next year. And there’s plenty of competition waiting to take Apple on.

Mixed reality is already a field that’s shifting rapidly—and Apple’s long-awaited entry into it is likely to introduce even more disruption to virtually all aspects of it. Here’s a look at who’s currently winning and who’s losing ground.

Apple Vision Pro

There’s a difference between what Apple showcased earlier this month and what existing headsets are focusing on. Apple put a lot of emphasis on watching movies and photos and interacting with the real world. Competitors, such as Meta, have largely put their marketing muscle behind the gaming aspects of their offerings. (It’s worth noting that Apple did commit to having 100 Apple Arcade titles available for Vision Pro on Day One.)