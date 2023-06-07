4 myths about emotional intelligence, according to a psychologist

BY Art Markman5 minute read

Ever since Daniel Goleman’s book Emotional Intelligence came out, it has been a buzzword across almost every industry. Despite the number of times that this concept gets evoked in meetings, articles, and trainings, there are a number of misconceptions about emotional intelligence, starting with the words emotion and intelligence.

Here are four common myths: Emotional intelligence is not really an intelligence The concept of intelligence emerged as widespread testing of people’s ability began, often in the context of military service. One observation from cognitive performance tests was that people had individual strengths in particular areas, but at the same time there was an overall difference between people that reflected the speed, capacity, and coordination of thinking processes. This overall difference ultimately was labeled the “g factor” (or general intelligence). Most tests of intelligence focus on speed, capacity, and coordination, measuring what has been called “fluid intelligence.” In the 1980s, a few researchers (notably Robert Sternberg and Howard Gardner) developed theories suggesting that there isn’t a single underlying intelligence, but rather several of them that drive differences between people in their ability to navigate the world. The concept of an emotional intelligence was an outgrowth of this movement.

The problem is that fluid intelligence is remarkably difficult to improve. Indeed, if you look at the variety of brain games that have come on the market over the past 20 years, you find that people can improve their performance in those games, but that doesn’t create an overall change in their fluid intelligence. Yet we know that raw intelligence is not the only element that predicts people’s success in real-world situations. That is because people’s knowledge and skills matter a lot. No matter how well you score on an intelligence test, if you don’t know anything about car repair, you are not going to succeed at fixing your vehicle when it breaks down. A person’s knowledge and skills are often called “crystallized intelligence.” The thing we call emotional intelligence is not a genetically determined factor that creates individual differences in how well people respond to the individuals around them. It’s really a set of knowledge and skills that develop over time that enable people to be more aware and sensitive to others and to engage with them successfully.

By using the term intelligence we send a message that dealing effectively with people is an ability some people have and others don’t. I prefer the term people skills for two reasons. First, it emphasizes that we can all learn to be more effective at dealing with others. Second, what is often called emotional intelligence isn’t really about emotion. Emotional intelligence is not really about emotion As I have written in the past, emotions are an outcome of people’s engagement, not a thing that’s affected directly. Essentially, the human motivational system involves evolutionarily old brain systems that are buried deep in the brain. A lot of the sophisticated reasoning abilities people have that involve brain circuits that use the brain’s outer surface (the cortex) are literally built on top of these older mechanisms, but do not provide deep insight into how these motivational mechanisms are working. Instead, the motivational system generates feelings that these more sophisticated reasoning systems interpret to give rise to emotions. When you’re achieving your goals, you feel good, and when you’re failing, you feel bad. The more deeply invested you are in the goal, the stronger the feeling. Your emotions take those feelings and your own understanding of the situation to create a full emotional experience.

Your people skills are less about emotion and more about an ability to read, understand, and ultimately influence other people’s motivation. In order to understand people’s motivation, you certainly want to be attuned to their emotions, because that will provide you with information about what goals they are pursuing and whether they are succeeding or failing at what they have set out to do. But you also need to pay attention to the situation other people are in. The roles people play affect the goals they adopt. You also need to know your own goals and motivations. Then you can find ways to align your motivations with those of others to create more opportunities for cooperation and collaboration. Emotional intelligence won’t necessarily make you happy (nor should it) The concept of emotional intelligence gained prominence at the same time as a movement focused on well-being called positive psychology. So-called positive psychology is rooted in the recognition that a lot of research has focused on disorders and what goes wrong with people, but that there is a lot to be learned from people who are functioning well.

Indeed, individuals with great people skills are often attuned not just to the negative emotions of others but also to the factors that bring others joy or relief. Paying attention to other people’s range of emotions is crucial for really knowing how they are motivated. That said, having a great understanding of positive emotion doesn’t translate into being happy all the time. In fact, the more you learn about motivation and emotion, the more you realize how crucial it is to experience the full range of emotions in order to be effective. When you try to avoid a particular emotional experience, you generally do that by changing your goals so that you are no longer motivated by something that is leading to that experience. For example, many people do not like to be sad. In order to avoid sadness or to avoid showing their sadness to others, they disengage from situations in which they feel sad. However, sadness is an emotion you experience when you are motivated to approach a desirable outcome and fail to achieve it. If you clamp down on sadness, then you have to disengage from these approach goals. Achieving these approach goals leads to joy, happiness, and satisfaction; so paradoxically, trying to avoid sadness means that you disengage from the very goals that ultimately also create happiness.