How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote today: iOS 17, AR headset, and more expected

One of Apple’s biggest events of the year kicks off today: the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference. Though the event runs all week for developers, the highlight of WWDC for tech enthusiasts is always the keynote presentation, which is where Apple gives a sneak peek of its new software, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 this year.

WWDC23 may have several hardware offerings as well, including a rumored 15-inch MacBook Air and the long-rumored Apple mixed-reality headset. But we won’t know for sure exactly what Apple has in store until the keynote presentation kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET today.

The keynote is expected to last around two hours and you don’t need to be a WWDC attendee to see it. Here’s how to watch the WWDC23 keynote from wherever you are:

You can watch Apple’s WWDC 2023 keynote in any web browser right on Apple.com here.

You can also watch Apple’s WWDC23 keynote on YouTube on the web or in any YouTube app. The YouTube live stream link is here.

Or you can watch Apple’s WWDC23 keynote in the TV app found on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

Finally, you can watch Apple’s WWDC23 keynote right here. We’ve embedded the YouTube live stream below. And make sure to check back with Fast Company for all of our coverage.