How your body language may be causing your team to disconnect

As a leader, you likely congratulate your team when they do a great job. You probably also go into meetings with the intention of treating everyone equal. While your words may be saying one thing, your body language could be undermining that message, causing employees on your team to disconnect, says Linda Clemons, body language expert and CEO of Sisterpreneur, an organization that helps empower female entrepreneurs.

“Action speaks louder than words,” she says. “The moment that you think about something, it comes about, and you don’t even have to say a word. That’s why it’s so critical that our words, our tone, and our nonverbal [cues] are congruent.” Your body language is speaking for you unconsciously, says Clemons, and unfortunately, it’s hard to control. If you feel that an employee is pulling back or if you sense tension in your workplace, start paying attention to your actions to determine if you’re exhibiting any of these four behaviors: Leaning In or Leaning Back Whether you realize it, you likely have unconscious biases for members of your teams. Your brain is programmed to favor people who are like you. If you need to resolve an issue between two employees, make sure that your body language isn’t alienating one of them.

For example, Clemons says you may unintentionally lean in when one person states their case and then lean back and close off your body when the other person speaks. “When the boss treats one person differently, or in a way that doesn’t make sense, the team will become disconnected because of their actions,” she says. “The second person already knows they’re convicted and at fault—even if they are innocent in the situation.” Turning Away If an employee comes to you with ideas, Clemons says turning to the side sends a signal that you don’t care. “[Showing respect] is being belly button to belly button,” she says. “If they’re talking to you from the side, you are not giving them your attention.”

The same is true if you avoid eye contact or focus on something else in the room, such as your smartphone or papers. Your actions send a signal to the speaker that what they have to say isn’t interesting or valued. Instead, pay attention to your power zones and facial expressions, suggests Clemons. “These are the heart, throat, and the belly button,” she says. “When our powers areas are open, we are open. We are giving facial affirmations, such as nodding or raising [our] eyebrows. If you have a poker face or are closing off your power zones, you’re not connecting.” Allowing Interruptions When you’re engaged with your team, you should be 100% present. Allowing your focus to be easily derailed undermines this. For example, Clemons suggests imagining that you’re talking to an employee about their performance. Someone stops at the doorway to your office and interrupts the conversation, asking if you want them to pick up some lunch. If you stop the conversation mid-sentence and give your food order, you’re sending a message that a burger is more important than they are.

“How do you think that makes that employees feel?” Clemons asks. “Instead, . . . say to your assistant, ‘No matter what, hold my calls.’ That sends the signal that you’re 100% present.” Doing the Opposite of Your Words If your words and actions are in direct conflict with one other, you can be sending mixed messages. For example, picture yourself going into a meeting to motivate your team. You say, “We’re at the end of the month, and we’ve got to get across the threshold and make our quota. We’ve got to roll up our sleeves.” “If you come in with a suit jacket on and never take it off and [don’t] roll up your sleeves, you are sending a message that you want the team to do all of the work,” says Clemons. “You’re just talking.”

Clemons says managers can take a tip from savvy politicians who try to mimic or look like the people they’re going to speak to. The Only Way to Control Your Body Language Unless you have a disability that causes you to move in a certain way, Clemons says it’s possible to gain control of your body language. However, it requires that you control your mindset, and it has to be genuine. “You can try to suppress your feelings, but your body language will leak it,” she says. “There’s the saying, ‘Fake it ‘til you make it.’ But the fake will fade.”