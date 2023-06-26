It’s been more than a year now since I moved permanently from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge as my daily web browser.

In that time, Microsoft has added enough enhancements to ensure I wouldn’t look back. Whether you haven’t yet tried Edge or you’ve only scratched the surface of its productivity features, here’s a look at some of its truly great time-savers.

Sidebar sites

Click the big blue Bing icon in the upper-right corner of the Edge browser to open up the sidebar.

While you’re dropped squarely into Microsoft’s ChatGPT AI playground, the little icons that pop up along the right of it are where things really start to get useful.