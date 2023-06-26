Fast company logo
You use your web browser all day long. Might as well have it do some of the heavy lifting for you.

BY Doug Aamoth

It’s been more than a year now since I moved permanently from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge as my daily web browser.

In that time, Microsoft has added enough enhancements to ensure I wouldn’t look back. Whether you haven’t yet tried Edge or you’ve only scratched the surface of its productivity features, here’s a look at some of its truly great time-savers.

Sidebar sites

Click the big blue Bing icon in the upper-right corner of the Edge browser to open up the sidebar.

While you’re dropped squarely into Microsoft’s ChatGPT AI playground, the little icons that pop up along the right of it are where things really start to get useful.

You’ll notice the default icons open up things like search, shopping, tools, and games—all tied into Microsoft’s ecosystem, of course.

But click the plus sign at the bottom and you can add your own sites. Take Gmail, for example. You can have an all-day Gmail instance open in the sidebar, letting you quickly check new mail and compose messages without loading up the full Gmail interface.

I’ve also got an Amazon icon that pulls double duty for impulse purchases and stuff I frequently reorder.

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

