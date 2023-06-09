Imagining the use of generative AI in your business

BY Matt Domo4 minute read

“There’s an app for that” propelled the iPhone to the forefront of our personal and business productivity. Now, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created the iPhone-like moment of awareness, possibilities, and urgency of artificial intelligence (AI), and has brought to the forefront of thinking opportunities for AI-powered applications to interact with users naturally and intuitively. ChatGPT is now the fastest-growing consumer application, growing to 100 million monthly active users just two months after launch.

ChatGPT is an application that utilizes generative AI, a form of artificial intelligence that creates new content by taking actions from past data. According to Gartner, by 2025, generative AI will generate 10% of all data generated. Let’s look at 14 key use cases to help you imagine generative AI possibilities within your business. IMAGE GENERATION

Generative AI enables users to transform text into realistic images based on a setting, subject, style, or location that they specify. Generative AI can expedite generating useful commercial visual material quickly, simply, and efficiently. AI-generated image and video creation can be transformational for media creation, design, advertising, marketing, and education, among other fields. VIDEO PREDICTION Video prediction systems can predict future video frames by analyzing past video frames. It can generate the following sequence in a video, thereby helping application systems analyze probable and non-probable sequences. This capability helps with anomaly detection and prediction in various industries, such as monitoring supply chain inventory, security and surveillance, predicting traffic patterns, and understanding how object motion changes under varying conditions.

TEXT-TO-SPEECH Generative AI is also capable of analyzing text to create realistic speech audio, including accents, tones, and modulation. Companies can create educational how-to audio, personalized messaging, materials for the visually impaired, language translation, knowledge-based chatbots, and more while removing the expense of voice artists and equipment. SPEECH-TO-SPEECH GENERATOR

Similarly, generative AI can generate new audio using existing audio sources. As a result, voiceovers can be created easily and quickly, which is quite helpful for industries such as gaming and film. For example, you can generate voiceovers for a video documentary or a game without hiring a voice specialist. PERSONALIZED CONTENT CREATION AI such as ChatGPT can create personalized content for individuals based on their preferences, interests, or memories through text, images, music, or other media. Unique content creation via Generative AI can provide highly customized and relevant content—think about social media posts, blogs, product recommendations, stories, etc.

ASKING CREATIVE QUESTIONS Generative AI can create thought-provoking questions to simulate what you may be thinking. These questions improve over time as it analyzes previous answers you’ve read or written to create new generations of questions. So, if you’re stuck trying to ask a great follow-up question to an email or video meeting recording, generative AI can do it for you. ARTIFICIAL CREATIVITY

Artificial creativity is where generative AI is used to create new things that don’t yet exist. For example, generative AI can generate stories or informative articles without human input by analyzing data. Generative AI can also create original art by analyzing text, image, and video data. PERSONALIZED MEDICINE Imagine being able to create customized treatment plans for patients based on their medical history, symptoms, and comparisons of other diagnoses.

LABOR-SAVING DRUG DISCOVERY Generative AI can identify potential drug candidates by analyzing past data trials to simulate candidate drug efficacy, potentially expediting the discovery of new drugs from pre-clinical trials to clinical tests. TRAINING CONTENT CREATION

Using generative AI, we can generate enormous amounts of new and unique content exceptionally quickly. Generative AI can produce instructional content to present easy-to-digest explanations from existing information and create text, videos, or scripts from podcasts and lectures. SAMPLE FASHION MODELS Generative AI can create various fashion models enabling fashion companies to accurately and authentically display how their products look across a more diverse customer base—think virtual try-ons or 3D-rendering to help customers imagine how their products would look if they wore them.

BANKING FRAUD DETECTION AND RISK MANAGEMENT Banks can use generative AI to detect suspicious activity by analyzing transaction patterns based on training it with past fraudulent transactions for out-of-the-normal scenarios. Generative AI can also generate risk estimations to simulate potential loss by forecasting the financial markets using varying economic scenarios from the past. PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER SERVICE RESPONSES

Conversation generative AI tools can analyze an individual customer’s purchase history, chat inquiries, and support case data to generate personalized responses via chat or email that satisfies the customer’s preferences and needs. IMPROVING MANUFACTURING PROCESSES Manufacturers depend on large datasets to train their AI systems. Collecting this data is very resource intensive, and can be difficult to retrieve. Manufacturers may also have some imaging capabilities to collect data in the format their AI requires. Generative AI can create synthetic data to train their AI models to detect with excellent detail. This new capability can help tune visual quality inspection systems for faster inspection times to increase throughput and production volume.