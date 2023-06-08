Marketing in a privacy-first world

BY Rio Longacre4 minute read

At the recent International Association of Privacy Professionals conference, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “We believe that people have a fundamental right to privacy.” He also rejected the idea consumers have to make trade-offs between privacy and security. Strong words, but they are not happening in a vacuum. Cook is channeling the feelings of 86% of consumers who express a “growing concern” about data privacy and 78% who fear the amount of data being collected, reports Tech Republic. People are unhappy with how their Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is being handled. They think cookies, pixels, and other digital marketing tools used to collect data are intrusive. They do not feel in control of their PII, and don’t trust the tech world.

Governments are responding by passing onerous privacy regulations, forcing major tech platforms to institute sweeping changes. Businesses are being held accountable for how they safeguard consumer data. As changes roll out, brands and agencies are making changes that include bringing consumer data in-house, investigating new technologies and solutions, and winding down their reliance on third-party data as they learn how to market—and survive—in a privacy-first world. SWEEPING PRIVACY REGULATIONS

In the EU, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) went into effect in 2018 and was the first privacy law with global implications. GDPR compelled organizations to be open and honest about how they manage data. This meant asking for permission to collect PII, taking only what is needed, confirming it is accurate, and keeping it secure. In the US, five states have enacted data privacy laws, with the strongest coming from the Golden State. The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and its successor, the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which started being enforced in 2020 and 2023, were drafted to protect California residents but are being applied nationwide. These laws grant consumers key protections on how PII is being collected and shared. If requested, a business must disclose what it collects, where it’s collected, why it’s collected, and who it’s shared with. Upon receiving a Data Subject Access Request (DSAR), or a formal inquiry inquiring what PII has been collected, stored, and used, organizations must provide a copy of the collected data in a readily usable and shareable format. Consumers also have the right to opt-out of having data sold to third parties, and organizations are being held accountable for actions by third parties with whom brands may have shared information.

More recently, the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) create new frameworks for large tech firms. The DMA targets Identify Gatekeepers, or large digital platforms providing core platform services, while the DSA focuses on Very Large Online Platforms (VLOPs) and Very Large Online Search Engines (VLOSEs). These acts impose additional requirements and empower the commission to impose fees beginning this year. BIG TECH RESPONDS The tech world is responding with critical platform changes. Google announced plans to deprecate third-party cookies this year. Because Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox have already eliminated them, Google’s plan means the definitive end of the road for this technology. Third-party cookie deprecation is impactful because they drive a huge portion of digital ads—close to 80% of advertisers depend on them to target consumers.

As I covered in a recent Fast Company article, due to privacy concerns, Google is transitioning marketers to GA4 on July 1, when Google’s current web analytics platform, GA3 (known as Universal Analytics) sunsets. While GA4 is not yet fully GDPR compliant, it offers a variety of controls—for example, IP Anonymization—to comply with privacy laws, and Google stated it’s deprecating UA to support data privacy and the shift from third-party data. With the launch of iOS14 in 2021, Apple introduced new privacy functionality in its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework that requires apps to request user permission to track across applications. This enhancement allows users to decide if they want apps to track their data using the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA). Pundits estimated 75% of consumers would opt out of IDFA, but a study revealed 96% of US users are saying no—virtually eliminating the ability to track across the third-party app ecosystem. FUTURE-PROOFING MARKETING

The world has changed, and marketers are feeling the pinch. The days of websites replete with trackers and invasive targeting using third-party data sources are over. As a result, marketers face a crisis of “addressability” as they lose the ability to target users with relevant personalized content based on what is known about them. Addressability levels have plunged to as low as 30%, reports AdWeek, meaning fewer effective ads and lower return-on-ad-spend. To adjust, marketers are implementing new strategies that include developing better customer data acquisition channels, building up first-party data infrastructure, and investing in new technologies to future-proof their organizations. As a key first step, many are performing a readiness assessment to gauge their ability to navigate the new regulations. To get prepared, here are some solutions with which every marketer should familiarize themselves: