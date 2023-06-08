BY Shaan Rais3 minute read

The business world is abuzz with the personal brand trend. What is it? How can I get one? What’s in it for me? The truth—and the good news—is you already have a personal brand. The bad news is also that you already have a personal brand, and if not mindfully created, it might not be the personal brand you wish it were. Everyone has a personal brand; it is your reputation, your words, your energy, your customer service, and the things people say about you when you enter or leave a room. The question you should be asking is: How do I build my personal brand leadership?

DEVELOPING YOUR PERSONAL BRAND LEADERSHIP See, leadership starts with you, and so does personal branding. In my studies of both, I realized that personal branding and leadership development have four core underpinnings: self-awareness, self-regulation, emotional intelligence, and authenticity. So as you develop your leadership, you’re also developing your personal brand.

In my work with entrepreneurs, I found that as they connected their confidence to their competence and developed their personal brand, they also developed their leadership lens through this personal brand. At the same time, the outside world began to view them as a leader in their specific vertical. I didn’t realize at the time that I was developing a totally unique leadership style based on personal branding. Personal brand leadership is leadership through your personal brand. It is leading the conversation and establishing your reputation on what we have come to call your origin brand story. Think about your early stages of child development and what you learned, experienced, and overcame. This can galvanize people to feel alignment and empathize with your circumstances, to feel an affinity toward you, and to appreciate your authenticity and vulnerability. This can create a feeling of community. It is where we see personal brand leadership being tied to community development and multiple online/offline communities being built around personal brands. Personal brand leadership is emergent; slowly the overflow of evidence has become undeniable. President Barack Obama, Oprah, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, etc., each have entire segments of the population that resonate deeply with their story, and their origin brand stories set the foundation of their personal brand leadership.

TELL YOUR STORY You have a story, you have lessons learned from trial and error, and you have principles that you have determined to be self-evident and warranting appraisal. These end up being the principles that guide your moral compass, decision-making, and leadership style. These are your MVPs—Morals, Values, and Principles—and they govern your personal brand leadership. Personal brand leaders infuse their story and moral underpinnings into their company message, mission, vision, and values. Their ideal audience gets it, while their unideal audience does not—and that is key, because while leadership is for everyone, every leader’s personal brand is not. Therefore, when a leader employs personal brand leadership in their business, they can attract their ideal audience and repel their unideal audience.

In marketing, this can help save time and money. Personal brand leaders no longer need to invest tons of money into fads, gimmicks, and hope, which is not a strategy. By telling your origin brand story, being authentic, developing your core message, and aligning it with your ideal target market, you can bypass the conventional trap doors and endless tunnels of the marketing maze. BRAND YOU, NOT WHAT YOU DO Personal brand leadership immediately places you in a unique position—a “blue sea” if you will—where you are no longer in the “red sea” of a comparison competition, or a race to the bottom. In this position, you can actually enjoy the advantage of being different, quirky, and an outlier. This can make you attractive to your tribe, which is the definitive competitive advantage in business.