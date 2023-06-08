Disrupting conventional wisdom about eco-conscious innovation

BY brad-liski4 minute read

There’s a memorable scene in the 1967 Oscar-winning Mike Nichols film The Graduate when a successful businessman advises Dustin Hoffman’s college senior Ben about his future plans. “I just want to say one word to you…” the businessman says. “Plastics.” Fast forward 50 years later, and according to the U.N., the equivalent of a garbage truck of plastic is dumped into the ocean every minute.

It’s easy to worry about how plastics are threatening our oceans, marine species, and the planet. It’s much harder, yet more compelling, to identify solutions that catch and take off with consumers and the business community, making these practices the new norm. A shift like this often demands disrupting well-meaning conventional wisdom about eco-conscious innovation. As a boyhood nature lover turned eco-conscious entrepreneur, here are a few lessons I learned the hard way (often the best way) about why conventional wisdom isn’t always the wisest. PLASTIC NEUTRALITY

Conventional wisdom: Plastic neutrality—balancing our individual plastic “footprint” by removing more plastic from the environment than we create—is one way to address the plastic pollution problem. Lesson learned: Despite the benefits, plastic neutrality can ultimately end up being greenwashing where the production of mass amounts of plastic continues. Instead, business leaders should work to eradicate unnecessary plastics, such as plastic containers, from being created in the first place, and use innovative solutions to find alternative, economical ways to replace them. BUILD A BETTER MOUSETRAP

Conventional wisdom: “Build a better mousetrap, and the world will beat a path to your door,” says a quote attributed to Ralph Waldo Emerson. Lesson learned: Eco-conscious mousetrap builders should build the path to your door. A process for this is “VLOS”: Verify there’s a market for your product.

there’s a market for your product. Launch your product with specific goals and abandon it when you fail to meet the goals.

your product with specific goals and abandon it when you fail to meet the goals. Optimize by understanding why consumers choose your product and iterate that feedback into your product.

by understanding why consumers choose your product and iterate that feedback into your product. Then, open the throttles to Scale the product, bringing it to mass merchants and consumers where they live and shop. CHALLENGE BIG INDUSTRIES

Conventional wisdom: Eco-conscious innovators should never challenge the biggest industries in the world. “You’ll be squished like a cockroach,” my son, also an eco-conscious entrepreneur, said. Lesson learned: Definitely go after the biggest industries. As you David the Goliaths and build online consumer popularity and market share, it challenges the Goliaths to advance the change you want, which they can do faster, better, and cheaper for the benefit of all. The Fortune 500 is replete with companies that were pushed by disruptive startups to innovate and transformed as a result. Indeed, some Goliaths are co-creating with the Davids. INVENTORS AND ENTREPRENEURS

Conventional wisdom: Inventors are innovative entrepreneurs, the engine of commerce. Lesson learned: Inventors and entrepreneurs are different, yet indispensable partners. There’s a sad graveyard of brilliant ideas because often, inventors miss the opportunity to collaborate with marketers and tell their stories. Rather, they might rely on feedback from their peers, and this closed feedback loop can keep the invention from reaching consumers who would benefit from it. Inventors need innovative entrepreneurs to “bring good things to light,” as the old GE slogan said. CLIMATE ACTION

Conventional wisdom: Climate action is a moral imperative. Any moral human who cares about our planet will do their part if you can compel them. Lesson learned: Morality is good, but it needs a positive practical application. Guilting or shaming people isn’t a productive or effective way to motivate climate action. A better strategy as a leader is to inspire people by making climate actions easier, better, and a normal part of their lives. CAPITALISM AND ENVIRONMENTALISM

Conventional wisdom: Capitalism is the enemy of environmentalism. They’re competing forces, as my own daughter often says. Lesson learned: Environmentalism and capitalism can be complementary forces. Capitalism is an efficient, effective, and market-tested way to power environmental invention and innovation. Without capitalism, there can’t be a true eco-disruption of the market. We might reach the pockets of like-minded people but fail to hit the mainstream market for the profits that keep us going. SUSTAINABILITY

Conventional wisdom: The goal is sustainability. Lesson learned: Sustainability is keeping the status quo. The goal is to disrupt the status quo. As a leader, this means challenging your industry, for its own survival, to rethink where the market is going and to make the right moves to remain relevant to customers. INNOVATION

Conventional wisdom: Innovate for consumers and give them what you think they want. Lesson learned: Innovate with consumers, giving them what they say they want. Social media engagement makes it much easier to learn what your consumers like or dislike, allowing you to adjust as needed. Critics often provide the best feedback. Eco-commerce can be challenging. Brilliant innovative solutions are only useful if they are put into practice by their customers. To borrow from Thomas Edison, genius is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration.