BY Balaji Krishnan4 minute read

I don’t like to give advice. The truth is, I don’t think I’m very good at it. I believe you need to go with your gut and do what you truly believe is right for you. It’s true, though, that I’ve had some success as a serial entrepreneur: Two of the companies I’ve founded in the past 15 years were successfully acquired. I am also the current CEO of four businesses I founded in the past two years that are gaining traction and have garnered significant attention from U.S. and international media. Here are six of the biggest lessons I’ve learned so far about what it takes to launch a successful startup:

1. MAKE SOMETHING YOU ACTUALLY WANT I should clarify this is for consumer products, but remember that even products aimed at businesses end up in the hands of the people in those businesses. And one of the biggest stumbling blocks with startups is founders who try to create something for other people instead of themselves. This often happens with people pursuing an idea because they think it will make money. They tend to be excited for the first few months, but when they hit rough patches and they’re not immediately seeing success, they don’t know what to improve or fix. Ultimately, it can lead to premature and hasty decisions, like pivoting to a new product or business model. The truth is, if you’re not using the product yourself, you’re not going to know what’s actually missing and what can be better. If you focus on creating one happy customer—yourself—then you can have a much greater chance at success.

2. NEVER PUT THE SOLUTION BEFORE THE PROBLEM I’m an engineer myself, so I know what it’s like to spend countless hours creating something that’s an absolute marvel from an engineering perspective, but something that no one would actually want. A very important lesson I learned is that a customer doesn’t care how many hours something took or how ingenious something is if it doesn’t solve a problem. It’s crucial that decisions are made not because they are impressive or painstaking, but because they result in real benefits for customers. 3. DISRUPT AN EXISTING MARKET TO POTENTIALLY CREATE A NEW ONE

Many startups start with sky-high ambitions to create a whole new market. That’s admirable, but too often it’s more trouble than it’s worth, especially when it requires changes in user behavior and interactions. This means consumer education, tricky strategy, messaging, etc. Instead, look at a market that exists and turn it on its head. This can equip you with knowledge about the guardrails, how things are usually done, some of the common pitfalls, and what would improve the user experience. You can make a list of rules and then figure out how to break them. But it’s more important to have a vision about the possibilities of new markets that can be created once the existing market is disrupted. It might sound like a moonshot, but always think “what if” and envision what might emerge out of the disruption. 4. HIRE OUT OF THE BOX

It seems like common sense for startups to hire experts in whatever industry they’re going into. I tend to do the opposite. If you want to disrupt a market, it’s much tougher when you surround yourself with people who have spent time in that market. Some would consider all of that institutional knowledge to be a benefit, but I worry it’s too much time focused on how things are usually done. When I bring in people from other industries, I tend to find that they have far more exciting and left-field ideas that aren’t hampered by traditional methods. These people will also not be worried about borrowing technologies and ideas which may normally be used in totally irrelevant industries. Bringing them to a completely new product might help disrupt the industry you’re working in. This has helped my own startups make some real and unexpected breakthroughs. 5. SET A DEADLINE

Perfection is the enemy of the good, but I like to say that perfection is the enemy of shipping products. A lot of planning from a product standpoint is trying to predict how long something will take. I prefer to work backward—give yourself an aggressive launch time and force yourself to iterate quickly. This can be risky, and I have made some significant financial commitments based on aggressive deadlines that made some people very nervous. However, I then had a clear milestone that couldn’t be moved and made me hyper-focused on how to meet it. Too much guesswork and revised schedules go into readying a product; setting a deadline and sticking with it can actually save you a lot of time. 6. TRUST ADVISORS, BUT VERIFY

It can be incredibly difficult to find funding, but people will be happy to give you advice. Advisors are critical for startups, and the advisors I look to are smart and trustworthy and have presented me with some incredible networking opportunities. When they talk, I listen—but I don’t blindly follow their suggestions. I look to them for inspiration, not direction. With important decisions for my companies, I have to trust myself most of all. Obviously, I have made mistakes and there are times when I should have followed their advice, but I think founders need desire and conviction if they’re expected to succeed. There has to be a vision that guides them. That doesn’t mean a founder has to be the smartest person in the room—they just need to follow their gut and know better than anyone else what success really looks like to them. Even with what I’ve learned, I know there is no guarantee a startup will succeed. And, as I said, I don’t think I’m very good at giving advice. But I hope what motivates any aspiring entrepreneur is what motivates me: to create something that I want to see in the world.