It’s rare that a software or technology tool is adopted as quickly and makes as big of an impact as artificial intelligence-based tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT has in recent months. That said, it is not unilaterally embraced by all, and in many cases has led to misleading writing, inaccuracies, and downright plagiarism. Managers, therefore, are cautious about its usage and many are discouraging their teams from using it. But to many, these AI tools have proved too useful and time-saving to ignore, despite the perception that using them openly might lead others to believe they don’t know enough about their role without augmentation from ChatGPT, or it might get them in trouble, or worse, fired. In fact, a recent report showed that 70% of office workers who are using ChatGPT to assist them are not telling their bosses about it. Here are some ways in which leaders and managers can be realistic about their teams’ usage of AI tools to enhance their work and be more productive.

SET THE GROUND RULES To me, the fact that the majority of office workers using AI aren’t even communicating their usage of it means one of two things: either their managers expressly disapproved of its usage, or those employees are unsure whether or not it is permitted. Perhaps a distant third reason would be that there is still a bit of a stigma in many businesses about needing to rely on AI to do one’s job. The way to solve for this is to be very clear about where AI is appropriate—and can even be looked at as an efficiency generator—and where it is expressly discouraged and/or forbidden. Nothing like a straightforward directive to clear up the ambiguity!

Doing so does a few positive things. First, it makes it clear what behaviors are encouraged, and which are not tolerated. Second, it acknowledges that AI tools are here to stay, so instead of employees hiding their usage, they can actively collaborate to use them better. Finally, it helps remove the stigma that many may feel who think that unless they do all the hard work themselves without the assistance of AI (and its many time-saving and error-reducing capabilities), they aren’t capable of fulfilling their roles. EXPECT BETTER RESULTS If your team will be using AI tools to automate and streamline parts of their work, then you should set higher expectations for their output. After all, if AI is meant to augment what teams do, getting a head start should either make the end product better, or at the very least, delivered more quickly at the same standard of quality.

Once your ground rules are set about what types of AI tools and processes are encouraged, you can begin working with your team to better understand what that augmentation will allow them to achieve beyond your original expectations. In other words, if your team now has AI helpers to do part of their jobs, what additional output or level of excellence is now expected? AI works best as an augmentation of the work that humans do. This means that good leaders should expect better results from teams who are effectively using AI tools, and their team members can focus some of their efforts away from repetitive tasks and mind-numbing data entry, and onto more creative and strategic pursuits. LEAN INTO INNOVATION

While there have been plenty of buzzwords in the world of work in years past, AI as a whole is not a fad. Once ground rules are set and standards are set, it’s time to lean in and embrace AI in the workplace so your teams can do their best work. Instead of eye rolls and avoidance of AI, look at it as an opportunity for your team members to innovate, find ways to save time and effort (and cost), produce more detailed and accurate results with data, and get the repetitive work done more efficiently. Letting AI do all of that allows your team to be more creative and strategic, and to do all the things that humans are so much better at doing. Leaning into the innovative aspects of AI and encouraging your team to do the same means that you are all aligned around a set of common goals that includes getting better results for the business and improving the work done by your team. That sounds like a win-win to me!