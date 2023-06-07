BY Mary Mason2 minute read

My internal medicine residency training included rotations in the Emergency Room at a large academic teaching hospital. When I walked through the large double doors of the Emergency Room to start my 12-hour shift, I never knew what to expect. On some days, the emergency department seemed too silent; on other days, it was jam-packed with patients. In either case, an essential part of my job was deciding which patients needed immediate attention and which could wait. As a doctor, I was trained to prioritize patients based on their medical condition’s severity and to focus on those with life-threatening situations first. This part of my medical training gave me valuable insights into handling critical and urgent medical conditions.

The principle of triaging patients and focusing on those who need medical care immediately and those with conditions that can wait resonates with the medical world. It also has significant applications in the corporate world. Business executives must analyze whether a particular issue threatens their business and decide if it is critical, urgent, or routine. Just like a doctor triages patients based on medical needs, an executive can use triage skills to prioritize identified issues based on urgency. By identifying potential crises that need immediate attention and those that can wait, executives can avoid feeling overwhelmed and ensure they promptly and effectively address critical issues with the resources at hand. This approach can help them stay focused, productive, and in control in the workplace—where you never know what to expect. When triaging a business problem and determining its severity, several questions need to be considered for prioritizing and taking appropriate actions in a timely fashion.

1. HOW DOES THIS ISSUE IMPACT THE “LIFE” OF YOUR BUSINESS? Does the problem impact the delivery of your product or services? It could be a supply chain issue, a technology meltdown, or an employee strike. A doctor knows that if a patient isn’t breathing or the heart stops, it is an emergency and must be addressed immediately or the patient will die. If you can’t get your service or product to your end customer, this issue should be triaged as an emergency.

2. ARE THERE EMPLOYEE OR CUSTOMER SAFETY ISSUES AS THE RESULT OF THIS ISSUE? As a physician, I cannot overemphasize the need to evaluate the impact of a business issue on the physical and mental health safety of your employees and customers. This is one area you can never compromise on or sweep under the rug. If there is an identified safety issue, then it is a full-blown code until it can be resolved. 3. DOES THE ISSUE IMPACT YOUR BRAND REPUTATION IN THE MARKETPLACE?