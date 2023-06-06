Web3 unlocks new possibilities beyond finance

BY Yonathan Lapchik4 minute read

People tend to think of crypto and Web3 as all about finance, but there’s so much more to these than just investing, trading, staking, yield-farming, etc. From NFTs to private online identity, here are three ways Web3 is going beyond finance.

1. NFTs NFTs are most widely known for their art use case, which remains a massive industry and includes the ability to use blue-chip NFTs as collateral to receive loans. NFT creators have earned more than $1.9B in royalty revenues since the inception of OpenSea, the first major NFT marketplace. But there are many more use cases for NFTs beyond art. Web3 gaming is a large developing vertical that often involves NFTs as characters, skins, and other components. For perspective, Web3 games generate 23x more on-chain transactions than all of DeFi combined, and consumers spent $67.9B on digital in-game purchases last year.

Increasingly, NFTs are being explored by big-name brands for loyalty programs, ticketing, access to exclusive events, and gaming. Starbucks, Tiffany & Co, Budweiser, Nike, TIME, Porsche, and Gucci are among the brands that have waded into the NFT landscape and have begun to explore how to leverage this novel technology to increase engagement with their audience and enhance the experience of customers. Some of these initiatives involve NFTs with multiple sets of utility. For example, Louis Vuitton NFTs are a loyalty effort that enables players to collect them in a game that involves learning about the history of the brand. 2. COLLECTIVE GOVERNANCE Another fascinating development that is still very nascent is collective governance, made possible by blockchain technology. You might be thinking that people have been voting for a long time—in everything from presidential elections to corporation board elections—but there’s a big difference in the type blockchain technology enables.

In this case, there is no centralized, trusted entity running the election or counting the votes in Web3. In most Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), members join by purchasing a certain threshold of the DAO’s governance tokens. These tokens enable the holder to vote on proposals put forth by the community, put forth their own proposals, and potentially benefit from distributions of rewards if the DAO is, let’s say, making investments in projects that generate returns. All of these actions are executed based on what’s been coded into the DAO’s design. For example, a proposal might require a certain quorum of ‘yes’ votes in order to be considered ‘passed.’ Once that quorum is reached, the DAO automatically sets in motion the upgrade, distribution of funds, or whatever the vote was about. There are almost as many DAOs as there are industries, but perhaps unsurprisingly, the majority of DAOs are currently focused on some facet of Web3—investments, grants for project development, infrastructure, gaming, or Web3 art. But this also indicates massive potential for other types of organizations to adapt this structure for a more directly democratic form of decision-making. For perspective, there is an estimated $26B locked in DAO treasuries, with about 2 million active voters and proposal makers. 3. CONTROL OVER YOUR OWN DATA

Blockchain-based innovation provides the potential for users to control their own data and identities online. We’re all accustomed to the standard Web2 modus operandi of offering free services such as email, e-commerce, social media, and video—though it comes at the cost of your privacy. The business model of these centralized platforms depends on collecting your personal data about your online behaviors to package up and sell to advertisers who can then better target you with ads for products they hope you will buy. While it’s annoying to be bombarded with ads all the time, the collection of your data for purposes of ad targeting is the least nefarious outcome. As we saw with the Cambridge Analytica scandal, data can also be sourced from potential bad actors to manipulate and influence to their own ends. Whenever centralized platforms store sensitive personal information about us—such as our credit scores, social security numbers, or net worths—we are vulnerable to hacks of these centralized databases and the potential theft of identity or funds. This is what happened in the infamous Equifax data breach of 2017. Protection against hacks is the lowest common denominator of owning and controlling your own data. In Web3, rather than constantly being served with ads you don’t like, you may opt in to be paid for seeing ads. And having an online identity that only you control will guard against impersonators and help to discern deep-fakes from legitimate sources of content. Particularly in light of ChatGPT, having a verifiable digital ID is now more important than ever.