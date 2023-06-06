The importance and benefits of a real B2B DSP in programmatic advertising

BY Gareth Noonan5 minute read

Programmatic advertising has revolutionized how businesses connect with their customers and has enabled marketers to target specific audiences precisely and at scale. In this time of doing more with less, companies must be highly targeted in the technology they invest in and deploy. Using a demand-side platform (DSP) to buy programmatic ads enables companies to leverage data and technology to automate and optimize the process. A DSP gives marketers access to real-time advertising inventory across multiple ad exchanges. Marketers can also manage their bids and pricing strategies within the DSP using a single interface. However, not all DSPs are created for the same marketplace, and companies selling B2B products and services benefit from using a platform tailored to their audience. COUNTERING CHALLENGES WITH A TRIPLE-PRONG APPROACH

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Quick transactions and decisions made by individuals are not as common in B2B as in the B2C world. Instead, B2B purchases are more complex, with extended buying cycles and multiple influencers, recommenders, and decision-makers involved. To address these challenges, a B2B DSP should take a three-pronged approach focused on identifying the right targets, understanding their intent, and bidding based on that intent. This method increases a company’s chances of reaching decision-makers in the market for its products or services. Prong #1: Identifying The Correct Target Audience

This approach’s first “prong” is identification, or confidently determining what account or business a user works for. This ensures ad spend is focused on suitable targets, rather than squandered on irrelevant audiences that will never buy from you. For example, a B2B DSP should never waste budget on a user not associated with a target account or persona. A B2B DSP leverages first-party, third-party, and contextual data to develop a comprehensive view of the target audience. These insights enable B2B marketers to create highly personalized, relevant ads and messaging more likely to resonate with specific accounts and audiences. A B2B DSP can exclude some audiences, such as existing customers or competitors. This approach builds brand awareness, establishes credibility, and optimizes the advertising budget by reaching only new and potential customers. Prong #2: Understanding The Audience’s Intent

The second prong is content or context, which revolves around understanding the target audience’s intent. B2B advertisers must consider the context in which their ads will be shown and the content the target audience consumes. This allows them to identify and prioritize those members of the buying committee who are most likely to be interested in their products or services. Prong #3: Bidding Based On Intent The third prong is bidding based on intent, which involves bidding higher on impressions showing greater intent. In the B2C world, this might include bidding on someone who has added an item to their shopping cart but hasn’t completed the transaction. However, in the B2B world, it might involve bidding on someone actively researching topics related to the advertiser’s products or services.

It’s important to note that the B2B DSP approach differs significantly from the more consumer-based approach used in the B2C world. The complex nature of B2B purchases requires a more nuanced and targeted approach focused on building relationships with potential customers, and identifying those members of the buying committee most likely to make purchasing decisions as early in their journey as possible. BENEFITS OF DEPLOYING A “REAL” B2B DSP A real B2B DSP that takes this approach to programmatic advertising can help B2B advertisers better identify, target, and engage with their ideal customers. By focusing on identification, content/context, and bidding based on intent, the solution delivers several additional benefits, including:

advertisement

1. Reducing Wasted Spend Programmatic advertising can be highly cost-effective, and a DSP developed explicitly for B2B advertising enables marketers to maximize their return on investment (ROI). By providing more efficient targeting of only the accounts that are likely to buy, reducing ad waste, and optimizing bids in real time based on intent, advertisers can realize their advertising goals with lower expenditures. 2. Delivering Greater Transparency

Moreover, a customized B2B DSP delivers greater transparency into how campaigns are impacting accounts entering pipeline and pipe acceleration. Real-time reporting and analytics at the account level give insights into the number of impressions delivered, lift generated, and conversions achieved at the account level. Features like audience segmentation allow marketers to see which accounts and audiences respond best to their ads at each stage of the buyer journey, then use this data to refine their targeting and messaging for better results. 3. Automating The Process A B2B DSP can also automate the ad-buying process. Advertisers can set up their campaigns, and the DSP handles the rest. The DSP optimizes bids in real-time to ensure the advertiser gets the best possible placements for their budget. This frees up time and resources for advertisers, allowing them to focus on other aspects of their business.

If a company connects a B2B DSP to an ABX platform, it gains even more benefits via consistent account selection, prioritization, and intelligence feeding directly into the buying platform. This scenario sure beats the unwieldy approach practiced by so many companies. That approach takes key insights and segmentations out of their ABX platform and shoehorns them into a third-party B2C DSP. Typically, such DSPs have no concept of account-based marketing, ability to balance impressions across accounts, or to then provide granular reporting at that account level. B2C DSPs are built for targeting and measurement at the individual level and simply aren’t architected to understand accounts as a concept. THE BEST RETURNS = PRICELESS The market is currently seeing consolidation in the adtech space, as commoditized tech companies experience major headwinds. For example, the supply-side platform (SSP) space recently saw Yahoo shut down its SSP and lay off over 1,000 people, while EMX filed for Chapter 11. There’s a strong trend to increase specialization on the buying side with DSPs.