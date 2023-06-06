BY Camille Preston4 minute read

Too many professionals suffer from time scarcity. Part of the problem is that we live in an always-on, always-connected, over-wired world in which we are all chasing deadlines and packing our calendars with meetings starting at 4 a.m. and going late into the night. Recent layoffs mean many of us have taken on more responsibilities. When we feel a sense of fragility about the economy, we can have a more challenging time setting up boundaries around work. Yet the adage “I’m so so busy” seems a standard virtue signal of success.

While living on adrenaline can feel good in the short term, it means we feel pressured to be wired in and constantly tired. Though we want to be in flow and deliver good results on meaningful projects, we often need help to keep our heads above water. We rarely disconnect for fear of missing something, so we miss out on so much more. What if it didn’t have to be this way, and we could find a way to get more strategic in managing our time? Doing so would not be that different from our investment in making more money by saving in certain areas. Great leaders know that time is precious and build habits to manage and protect their time. With this approach, we gain more time for managing relationships, mentoring, and focusing on strategy. In other words, let’s work smarter rather than harder to get what’s most important, including our work-life balance.

WORKING HARD VS. BEING DISCERNING Managing our time can improve our impact. This makes me think of my client, John, a newly promoted CMO at a technology company tasked with rebranding the organization. He was excited to have such a high-pressure, high-visibility, and high-stakes task assigned to him—it was a great opportunity to show his brilliant capacity to the board. But as he got more attached to delivering his excellence and dove into the task at hand, he lost track of his priorities. This type of perfectionism is a common mistake leaders should avoid. John blocked out three deliverables needed to launch the project and hit on another fatal flaw: he treated each with equal weight, not considering their differential impact on the bottom line. He put his head down and ran hard for a week, but ended up missing several key market changes that caused the deliverables to change.

START WITH ALTITUDE To fix these flaws in time management, I recommend getting altitude. Amid life’s speed, intensity, and demands, it’s easy to lose perspective on where and how we operate. When this happens, we’re often so consumed we fail to optimize how we engage, deploy our resources, and manage our energy to achieve results and have more impact. It’s said that 94% of airplanes fly off course 90% of the time, yet they all consistently land at the right destination. Throughout the flight, pilots check in, comparing their intentions (desired destination) and results (current location), and then self-correct for any errors (e.g., wind currents). The same is true for great leaders.

The leaders who don’t attempt to get altitude often fly too low and risk crashing. A crash can happen when you micromanage your team because you don’t trust them, or when you have a sense of perfectionism to satisfy a need to feel good and effective. Flying low is often a sign of fear that someone doesn’t know how to do their job, so the lower altitude feels safer, easier, and more familiar. But the reality is the opposite. It can disempower team members and make them distrust you as a leader. When John started to gain altitude as CMO, he began to step away from the urgency to get perspective in order to become more strategic in his new role. At first, it took some preparation. He had to schedule meetings to evaluate and create a plan to work on his priorities. Once he gained this altitude, he returned to the rebranding project with new clarity, more self-awareness, the self-regulation to establish boundaries, and a new kind of flexibility and discipline. The new brand was a great success, winning him big points in the C-suite.

THE STEPS LEADERS CAN TAKE TO FLY HIGHER AND GAIN MORE TIME 1. Hit Pause To Get Altitude To Get Perspective Focus on what matters and consistently ask yourself where you are and what is working. Remember that not everything demanding your time warrants your time.

2. Do An Audit What’s on your plate, what is asking for attention, and what actions you take will have the most significant impact. If you have a finite amount of time, ask what is essential and what must be done by you versus what could be done by someone on your team. 3. Work In Intervals

Pause in between meetings and projects. Lean in and lean out to get perspective so you can be clear of the outcome, be flexible on the approach, and understand what success can look like. In these intervals, you can examine who needs to be involved, the timeline, and past projects that might be learning experiences. 4. Create A Clear Plan Of Action Create a timeline to determine the most critical deliverables, and organize what needs your attention and what you can delegate. You might need to do this the night before, or in the morning before you open your email.

5. Continuously Evaluate Consistently examine your approach. Ask yourself if your intentions were clear and whether you achieved the results you wanted. If not, how can you adjust to achieve the intended results in the future? Too often, leaders start running hard and fast without knowing what needs their attention most. By building these habits to gain altitude, you will be able to pace yourself and make better choices. What works today probably won’t be what works best in a month, which is why building in points of calibration along the way is critical to success.