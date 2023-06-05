Capital markets and the rise of the purpose-driven innovation economy

BY Jos Schmitt4 minute read

As our world gets smaller, the most innovative companies act like good global citizens. New and emerging companies are tackling some of the world’s biggest problems, addressing climate change, health issues, privacy concerns, and wealth disparities with unique business models. Purpose, profit, and social progress are connected like never before. Beyond what’s best for society, purpose is also a strategy that delivers significant value. Purposeful companies see higher market share gains, grow three times faster than competitors, and achieve higher customer satisfaction rates. In my 30+ years in the financial industry, I’ve seen capital markets drive both economic growth and human potential. I’ve also witnessed innumerable obstacles faced by emerging growth companies seeking capital, particularly those that are challenging the status quo and redefining the future.

Business has shifted toward the greater good, yet exchanges are lagging and could be doing much more. So, where do we go from here? As market operators, we can build a better ecosystem by cutting red tape and enabling seamless access for purpose-focused enterprises seeking like-minded investors around the world, making market data ubiquitous at an affordable cost, and lobbying for stricter regulations to address nefarious behaviors in the markets. We must harness the power of capital markets in this purpose-driven innovation economy.

Purpose-driven innovation—generating profit by solving basic human needs—is nothing new. But we have reached an inflection point. A model once focused on turning resources into goods is now advancing fundamental research and technology that aspires to address global needs. Entire industries have evolved—biotech, fintech, and cleantech, to name a few—not just for the sake of regional progress or short-term profit but to provide answers and further the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Life sciences and the field of psychedelics as medicine is one such emerging industry. Companies like MindMed are transforming brain health, developing and commercializing psychedelics to treat mental illness. In early 2020, New York-based MindMed announced its debut on Cboe Canada (previously known as the NEO Exchange) as the world’s first psychedelic pharmaceutical company to go public, enabling access to global investor interest and furthering research. This opened the door to numerous other companies in the industry, including Nasdaq-listed Compass Pathways, a London-based organization focused on developing a psilocybin therapy for people with treatment-resistant depression. Outside the market, these are critical and largely unmet medical needs. Underinvestment in mental health is “a global phenomenon” and a complex issue requiring holistic solutions, including equitable access to care. One part of the solution is seeking alternatives to traditional psychotropic drugs, which can take considerable time to work and often come with harsh side effects. Capital markets help ensure that clinical trials continue.

As the cleantech sector also emerges, Cboe-listed Carbon Streaming has become a key player investing in carbon reduction projects and helping other companies reach zero-net targets. By generating tradable carbon credits, Carbon Streaming allows companies to compensate for higher emissions by purchasing offsets. Naysayers will tell you the focus should be carbon reduction. For now, that is less realistic, as our reliance on fossil fuels is strong—a fact made clearer by the post-pandemic energy crisis. Energy transition will take time, and “capital markets have a massive role to play in helping the world reach its net-zero goals.” Carbon credits are one mechanism at our disposal to ease the change. Innovation at the level of capital markets allowed this whole concept to develop. In a greener economy, we’ve also seen the acceleration of extraction companies focusing on critical minerals. With the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the need for critical minerals has exploded. Nevada’s MP Materials, an NYSE listing, resumed operations of the only rare earth mine in the U.S. after years of dormancy and is now producing 15 percent of the world’s rare earth supplies. Greenland Resources, another Cboe listing, is developing a molybdenum mineral deposit in Greenland as the EU looks to reduce its dependency on strategic mineral imports. Global sales of electric vehicles increased 60 percent in 2022, and though inflation has caused some bumps in the road, the EV industry is broadly up 10 percent YTD. This kind of purpose-driven innovation creates value and is a form of future-proofing. Companies prioritizing environmental concerns will be better equipped to manage risks and adapt to regulatory changes.

Sustainability and social impact are two of the most significant forces driving research and technology today. Exchanges have a critical role in growing the purpose-driven innovation economy. Leading with purpose, for companies and markets, will drive value and solutions that benefit stakeholders, our planet, and people alike. It’s time to rethink the capital market experience to promote awareness about the issues our world faces and lift barriers for purposeful companies. We all benefit from those taking risks and driving change. Disclaimer: This article represents the views of the author and not the organization. The information provided is for general education and information purposes only. No statement provided should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell a security, future, financial instrument, investment fund, or other investment product (collectively, a “financial product”), or to provide investment advice.